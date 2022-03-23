FNE Podcast: Ana Chubinidze: Georgian Illustrator and Animation Filmmaker

TBILISI: FNE correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke with Ana Chubinidze , award winning Georgian animation filmmaker and illustrator, about her work and the development and challenges of Georgian animated cinema.

Ana Chubinidze worked in several Georgian publishing houses as an illustrator and pop-up book designer. She founded an animation “Pocket Studio” with Elene Chichashvili in Georgia, Tbilisi, in 2017.

Ana directed her first animated short film The Pocket Man (2016) in coproduction with Folimage, Nadasdy Film and Kvali XXI. The film was selected by 152 different festivals from around the world and received 22 awards. Franzy's Soup-Kitchen (2021), the coproduction of Folimage and Pocket Studio, is her second short animated film, which recently won the first international award at the FIFEM Children's Festival, held in Montreal for the 25th time.

Click HERE for the podcast.