FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke in Wiesbaden with Ketevan Kipiani, who works for Sakdok Film , about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well about the Georgian full-length documentary How the Room Felt by Ketevan Kapanadze, which was screened within the goEast 2022.

Ketevan joined the team of Sakdoc in 2012. Since then she has worked as an assistant director and producer for documentary and feature films. Alongside filmmaking she runs the several projects organised by Sakdoc Film that support the development of documentary filmmaking in Georgia and South Caucasus.

Click HERE for the podcast.