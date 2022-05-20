FNE at Cannes 2022: Georgian Cinema in Cannes

The Georgian National Film Center ( GNFC ) will present the Georgian pavilion for the fifteenth time at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival (Marche du Film), where the team of the GNFC will work in the industry field.

The GNFC will organise meetings with film agents, distributors and representatives of such film festivals as Locarno, Sundance, Berlin, Thessaloniki, Trieste International Film Festivals.

This year, Georgian film professionals are represented at the following industrial events:

Levan Koguashvili's film project Guria has been selected on the platform of the Cannes International Film Festival L'Atelier. Since 2005, L’Atelier has invited 15 directors each year to support them in realising their projects.

Ketie Danelia participates in the EFP programme - Producers on the Move, which is held within the framework of the Cannes International Film Festival. The programme aims to select young producers from 20 countries and promote them internationally through various events or educational programmes.

Teimuraz Chkhvimiani will present the film project Stone (directed by Mariam Khachvani) at the Cannes International Film Festival Industry Event - Producers Network. The programme was founded 16 years ago and annually hosts more than 500 producers from around the world.

At the Cannes International Film Festival, the Creative Europe stand (Medea-Stand.eu) will host the Georgian National Film Center's new film educational portal called History-Film-History, an online resource for teaching 20th-century European history and film history. The GNFC is implementing the project together with foreign partners with the financial support of Creative Europe.

The Creative Europe stand (Medea-Stand.eu) will host meetings with other film education beneficiaries and project partners to develop a unified portal distribution strategy and plan for upcoming collaborations.

Georgian National Film Center

Sanapiro st. # 4, IV floor, Tbilisi 0105

(+995 322) 2999 200, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.