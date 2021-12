BUDAPEST: The Hungarian film Gentle / Szelíd by László Csuja and Anna Nemes has been selected to compete at Sundance, the first Hungarian film to do so. The festival runs 20 to 30 January 2022.

The film has now been acquired by Films Boutique, who will handle the world sales rights.

The film is the second feature film for Csuja and the first for Nemes. The pair co-wrote the script about a competition bodybuilder and her coach and partner. The lead roles are played by a real life competition bodybuilder and bodybuilding coach.

It was produced by András Muhi and Gábor Ferenczy of FocusFox and supported by the National Film Institute Hungary.