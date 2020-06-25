25-06-2020

FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Macedonian Film

Written by North Macedonia Film Agency
FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Macedonian Film

Macedonian films at the 73rd Film Market in Cannes: The COVID 19 pandemic has urged the Cannes Film Festival to hold Marche du Film online for the first time from 22 to 26 June. The North Macedonia Film Agency is presented at the virtual film market with an e-pavilion.

The Agency will present eight features at the virtual film market, as well as the latest catalogs with all the new film projects from 2019 and 2020 and films in development.

This year, the North Macedonia Film Agency will yet again present the opportunities and advantages ensured by the cash rebate measure as well as invite the global film community to shoot films in North Macedonia.

Here is a sneak peek of what is Macedonian at the Marché du Film this year!  

Homo by Igor IvanovHomo

MK, RS, BG, XK, SI | Post production | Drama | dir. Igor Ivanov
Contact:
Skopje Film Studion (MK)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.sfs.mk   

 

 

The Hidden One by Arsim FazliaThe Hidden One

MK | Post Production | Drama | dir. Arsim Fazlia

Contact:

SEJVI PRODUCTION
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

The Missing by Arben ThaçiThe Missing

MK, XK, AL | Post-production | Drama | dir. Arben Thaçi

Contact:

ARBFILM (MK)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.              
www.arbfilm.com 

 

 

Snow White Dies in the End by Kristijan RisteskiSnow White Dies in the End 

MK | Post-production |  Drama |dir. Kristijan Risteski

Contact:

VERTIGO VISUAL
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.vertigo.com.mk

 

 

Stela by Stojan VujicicStela

MK | 2020 | 91‘ | Family – Children – Drama |dir. Stojan Vujicic

Contact:

Dream Factory Macedonia
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.dfm.mk   

 

 

M by Vardan TozijaM

MK, HR,  XK | Post-production | Fantasy Drama |dir. Vardan Tozija

Contact:

FOCUS POCUS FILMS (MK)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.focuspocus.mk 

 

 

Lena and Vladimir by Igor AleksovLena and Vladimir

MK | 2020 | 96' | Drama Thriller|dir. Igor Aleksov

Contact:

MIND PRODUCTIONS (MK)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

 

Sister by Dina DumaSister

MK, XK, ME | Post-production | Coming of age |dir. Dina Duma

Contact:

List Production
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.   

 

 

 

The latest edition of the Film catalogue 19-20 can be found here.

Who to contact:

Gorjan Tozija / CEO / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  / June 22-26

Anita Stojcheska / Senior Associate for Film Industry / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / June 22-26

Veronika Buchkovska / Contact person for International cooperation / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / June 22-26

Published in North Macedonia
More in this category: « Film Production Halted as North Macedonia Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases