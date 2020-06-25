FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Macedonian Film

The Agency will present eight features at the virtual film market, as well as the latest catalogs with all the new film projects from 2019 and 2020 and films in development.
This year, the North Macedonia Film Agency will yet again present the opportunities and advantages ensured by the cash rebate measure as well as invite the global film community to shoot films in North Macedonia.
Here is a sneak peek of what is Macedonian at the Marché du Film this year!
Homo
MK, RS, BG, XK, SI | Post production | Drama | dir. Igor Ivanov
Contact:
Skopje Film Studion (MK)
www.sfs.mk
The Hidden One
MK | Post Production | Drama | dir. Arsim Fazlia
Contact:
SEJVI PRODUCTION
The Missing
MK, XK, AL | Post-production | Drama | dir. Arben Thaçi
Contact:
ARBFILM (MK)
www.arbfilm.com
Snow White Dies in the End
MK | Post-production | Drama |dir. Kristijan Risteski
Contact:
VERTIGO VISUAL
www.vertigo.com.mk
Stela
MK | 2020 | 91‘ | Family – Children – Drama |dir. Stojan Vujicic
Contact:
Dream Factory Macedonia
www.dfm.mk
M
MK, HR, XK | Post-production | Fantasy Drama |dir. Vardan Tozija
Contact:
FOCUS POCUS FILMS (MK)
www.focuspocus.mk
Lena and Vladimir
MK | 2020 | 96' | Drama Thriller|dir. Igor Aleksov
Contact:
MIND PRODUCTIONS (MK)
Sister
MK, XK, ME | Post-production | Coming of age |dir. Dina Duma
Contact:
List Production
The latest edition of the Film catalogue 19-20 can be found here.
Who to contact:
Gorjan Tozija / CEO / June 22-26
Anita Stojcheska / Senior Associate for Film Industry / June 22-26
Veronika Buchkovska / Contact person for International cooperation / June 22-26