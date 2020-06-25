FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Macedonian Film

Macedonian films at the 73rd Film Market in Cannes: The COVID 19 pandemic has urged the Cannes Film Festival to hold Marche du Film online for the first time from 22 to 26 June. The North Macedonia Film Agency is presented at the virtual film market with an e-pavilion.

The Agency will present eight features at the virtual film market, as well as the latest catalogs with all the new film projects from 2019 and 2020 and films in development.

This year, the North Macedonia Film Agency will yet again present the opportunities and advantages ensured by the cash rebate measure as well as invite the global film community to shoot films in North Macedonia.

Here is a sneak peek of what is Macedonian at the Marché du Film this year!

Homo

MK, RS, BG, XK, SI | Post production | Drama | dir. Igor Ivanov

Contact:

Skopje Film Studion (MK)

www.sfs.mk

The Hidden One

MK | Post Production | Drama | dir. Arsim Fazlia

Contact:

SEJVI PRODUCTION

The Missing

MK, XK, AL | Post-production | Drama | dir. Arben Thaçi

Contact:

ARBFILM (MK)

www.arbfilm.com

Snow White Dies in the End

MK | Post-production | Drama |dir. Kristijan Risteski

Contact:

VERTIGO VISUAL

www.vertigo.com.mk

Stela

MK | 2020 | 91‘ | Family – Children – Drama |dir. Stojan Vujicic

Contact:

Dream Factory Macedonia

www.dfm.mk

M

MK, HR, XK | Post-production | Fantasy Drama |dir. Vardan Tozija

Contact:

FOCUS POCUS FILMS (MK)

www.focuspocus.mk

Lena and Vladimir

MK | 2020 | 96' | Drama Thriller|dir. Igor Aleksov

Contact:

MIND PRODUCTIONS (MK)

Sister

MK, XK, ME | Post-production | Coming of age |dir. Dina Duma

Contact:

List Production

The latest edition of the Film catalogue 19-20 can be found here.

Who to contact:

Gorjan Tozija / CEO / June 22-26

Anita Stojcheska / Senior Associate for Film Industry / June 22-26

Veronika Buchkovska / Contact person for International cooperation / June 22-26