LevelK Picks Up First Macedonian Long Animated Film John Vardar vs. the Galaxy

SKOPJE: Denmark`s LevelK will manage the international sales for John Vardar vs. the Galaxy , the first Macedonian long animated film, written and directed by Goce Cvetanovski. The film is currently in postproduction and in line with the global distribution strategy. The premiere is expected in 2023.

The 2D animation follows the adventures of a human, John Vardar, who is kidnapped by the narcissistic robot Z’ark, and ends up with the universe’s most powerful weapon stuck in his head, making his every thought turn into reality. It is a family comedy, but it carries a deep humanitarian message of mutual tolerance and respect for those who are different from us.

“LevelK is one of the largest European distribution companies with over 100 feature and animated films successfully distributed in the last 10 years. Time will tell, but we expect the film to at least double the amount invested in the production”, the director Goce Cvetanovski told FNE.

The development began in 2009, inspired by a series of drawings by the art director Mihajlo Dimitrievski.

The film is a Macedonian/Bulgarian/Croatian/Hungarian coproduction with a budget of 1.1 m EUR so far. Alan Castillo is producing through Lynx Animation Studios. The coproducers are 3d2d Animatori from Croatia, Invictus from Bulgaria and Umatik Entertainment from Hungary. The film is backed by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the National Film Institute – Hungary and private funding.

John Vardar vs. the Galaxy will be presented at Gap Financing Meet the Producers at the forthcoming MIFA Annecy (15-18 June 2021).