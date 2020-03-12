WARSAW: Polish government has decided to suspend the functioning of cinemas from 12 till 25 March 2020. To date, 47 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed across the country.
The announcement to close all theatres, concert halls, opera houses, museums, cinemas, schools, universities and art schools, was made at a press conference of the government crisis team, which includes the Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński, and was held on 11 March 2020. The Polish National Opera will also cancel all performances until 26 March 2020.
The decision will strongly impact the Polish box office, which was dominated lately by Polish local productions with Jan Komasa's latest film Suicide Room. Hater (TVN, Canal+) topping the Polish box office during its opening weekend (6-8 March 2020). The film has had 142,968 admissions so far.