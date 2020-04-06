WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute has announced that the minority coproduction fund will support eight international projects with over 1.2 m EUR / 5.5 m PLN.
The first session of PISF funding in 2020 awarded the biggest grant of 436,698 EUR / 2 m PLN to The Zone Of Interest, a Holocaust drama directed by Jonathan Glazer, produced by A24. The film will be shot in Poland and the coproducer on the Polish side is Extreme Emotions Bis. The grants committee included Leszek Bodzak, Anna Różalska and Katarzyna Ślesicka.
