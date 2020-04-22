GRANTS: Polish Film Institute Supports 10 Family and Children’s Films

The biggest grant of 4 m PLN / 884,425 EUR went to Chłopi directed by Dorota Welchman (aka Kobiela) and produced by Chłopi Sp. z o.o. The expert committee for feature film production included Ilona Łepkowska, Małgorzata Imielska, Jan Komasa, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, and Tadeusz Lampka.
Click HERE for the full list of financed projects.
22-04-2020
GRANTS: Polish Film Institute Supports 10 Family and Children’s FilmsWritten by Katarzyna Grynienko
WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute supported the production of 10 new feature films for children and family audiences with over 25.2 m PLN / 5.5 m EUR. The grants were awarded in the first session of funding in 2020.
The biggest grant of 4 m PLN / 884,425 EUR went to Chłopi directed by Dorota Welchman (aka Kobiela) and produced by Chłopi Sp. z o.o. The expert committee for feature film production included Ilona Łepkowska, Małgorzata Imielska, Jan Komasa, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, and Tadeusz Lampka.
Published in Poland