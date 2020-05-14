ScripTeast Finale Moves from Cannes to Online

WARSAW: The 14th edition of ScripTeast , one of the most effective training programmes for screenwriters in Europe, is coming to a close. This year the final session and the award ceremony, usually held during Cannes IFF, will take place online.

ScripTeast is often called one of the most effective training programmes for screenwriters in Europe, as it can boast the highest percentage of its scripts making it onto the screen. Of 160 screenplays participating so far, 52 were produced or are currently in production. A total of 227 screenwriters from 17 countries have so far worked on 160 projects.

In previous years, the last session of the programme took place in Cannes. This time, the entire event, including the award ceremony, will take place online.

“We are taking up the challenge, and we see new opportunities in it,” says Violetta Kamińska, the General Director of ScripTeast. “Each year, the session in Cannes is the time of extensive promotion of the scripts and their authors. Nothing will replace the participation in the festival, of course, with its screenings, conferences, and direct networking. But we focus on preparing a programme which taps into the possibilities of new technologies.”

During the 10-day session, the participants of the programme will consult with experts from around the globe, participate in meetings on production, sales, and promotion of films, as well as case studies and individual sessions with producers. The guests include Lone Scherfig, the director of Italian for Beginners, David Parfitt, the Oscar winner for Shakespeare in Love, and other remarkable filmmakers from around the world. Some of the events will be made publicly available, including the case study with Václav Marhoul.

The Krzysztof Kieslowski ScripTeast Award ceremony, when the winning author will receive 10,000 EUR for development of their project, will take place online on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, at 19 CET. The event is available for online users at: www.facebook.com/scripteast The winning author will also receive a statuette designed by Adam Fedorowicz, which will be delivered to them at a later date.

ScripTeast is organised by the Independent Film Foundation with the support of the European Union's Creative Europe component Media, Polish Film Institute, Apple Film Production, in cooperation with the European Film Academy and the renowned international producers' associations: Producers Network, European Producers Club, Transatlantic Partners, and ACE, with Film New Europe and Filmarket Hub. The project is co-financed from the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, from the Promotion of Culture fund.

The ScripTeast 14th edition participating projects

DYAD (Bulgaria)

Written by Yana Titova

FURIOUS BEAUTY (Czech Republic)

Written by Eliška Kovaříková, Štěpán Altrichter

JIMMY L. (Croatia)

Written by Pavo Marinković

LOVABLE (Latvia)

Written by Stanislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinovski

BROTHER (Poland)

Written by Maciej Sobieszczański, Grzegorz Puda

TREMBLING GIANT ( Poland)

Written by Jacek Piotr Bławut

ORUNIA 4EVER (Poland)

Written by Elżbieta Benkowska

THE COLONEL AND THE DERVISH (Serbia)

Written by Vlastimir Sudar

THE LOST SON (Slovenia)

Written by Darko Štante

I AM A GYPSY (Hungary)

Written by Gergely Fonyo

WINDLESS (Bulgaria)

Written by Teodora Markova, Pavel G. Vesnakov, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova

Click HERE for full information about the projects.