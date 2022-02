New Documentaries from SFP Munk Studio on VOD

The award-winning animated documentary We Have One Heart by Katarzyna Warzecha was based on the story of the Gdańsk artist and musician Adam Witkowski, who, after the death of his mother, found letters written many years ago by his Polish parents and Kurdish living in Iraq. This gave Adam a chance to learn more about his father, whom he had never met personally. The combination of animation and archival materials set the tone for this extraordinary journey in time, providing an insight into the emotions connecting lovers from distant corners of the world and allowing them to discover a long-hidden family secret. The production on behalf of the Polish Filmmakers Association’s Munk Studio was carried out by Ewa Jastrzębska and Jerzy Kapuściński. The executive producer of the film is Silver Frame . The film received support from the West Pomeranian Film Fund and the City of Gdańsk.

Pawlina Carlucci Sforza's The Fear / Wielki strach is a shocking testimony to the events that took place in Podkarpacie just after World War II. It was a time when people deported to forced labor in Germany returned to their homeland. They did not expect them to be excellent prey for local bandits. Thrown off the train, robbed and murdered, they increased the number of victims of the war. The inhabitants of nearby towns knew about what was going on in the forest. They were silent because, as they say, "they lived under fear". The conversation in front of the camera is not only a story about history, but also an attempt to combat the fear and guilt that choke successive generations. Ewa Jastrzębska and Jerzy Kapuściński were responsible for the production on behalf of the Polish Filmmakers Association’s Munk Studio . The executive producer and coproducer of The Fear is Agresywna Banda (Alessandro Leone). The film was also coproduced by Rentcam, New Wave Film and Akjos Media.