FESTIVALS: Krakow Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

KRAKOW: The prestigious list of 15 documentaries eligible to compete in the Krakow Film Festival ’s competition includes six productions from the CEE region. The 62nd Krakow Film Festival will be held in Kraków cinemas from 29 May to 5 June, and online throughout Poland from 3 to 12 June 2022.

The line up of 15 documentaries for the 62nd KFF Main Competition includes titles from Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Krakow Film Festival is on the prestigious list of film events qualifying for the Academy Awards in the short film competition (fiction film, animated film, documentary film) and long documentary film competition, as well as recommending films for the European Film Awards in the same categories.

International Documentary Competition:

1341 Frames of Love & War (Israel)

Directed by Ran Tal

Adamiani (Japan, the Netherlands)

Directed by Hirotoshi Takeoka

Boylesque (Poland)

Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk

Produced by Haka Films

Coproduced by Binaut

En mis zapatos (Belgium)

Dirrected by Pedro Morato

The Cathedral (Slovakia)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

Produced by Kolsa Films



Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Ihor Ivanko

Produced by Burlaka Films

Coproduced by Peter Kerekes

Little Axel (Norway)

Directed by Fabien Greenberg

At Full Throttle (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Miro Remo

Produced by D1film

Coproduced by Arsy-Versy

Supported by the Czech Television, the Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS)

No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Produced by Smarty Pan Shooter

Coproduced with HBO Max

Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)

Directed by Alexander Niakaris Irvine-Cox

Tolyatti Adrift (Spain)

Directed by Laura Sistero



Reconstruction of Occupation (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Šikl

Produced by Cinepoint, PubRes, the Czech Television, Pragafilm, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Eternal Spring (Canada)

Directed by Jason Loftus

All That Breathes (USA, UK, India)

Directed by Shaunak Sen