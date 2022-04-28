28-04-2022

FESTIVALS: Krakow Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

    Boylesque by Bogna Kowalczyk Boylesque by Bogna Kowalczyk source: dokweb.net

    KRAKOW: The prestigious list of 15 documentaries eligible to compete in the Krakow Film Festival’s competition includes six productions from the CEE region. The 62nd Krakow Film Festival will be held in Kraków cinemas from 29 May to 5 June, and online throughout Poland from 3 to 12 June 2022.

    The line up of 15 documentaries for the 62nd KFF Main Competition includes titles from Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

    The Krakow Film Festival is on the prestigious list of film events qualifying for the Academy Awards in the short film competition (fiction film, animated film, documentary film) and long documentary film competition, as well as recommending films for the European Film Awards in the same categories.

    International Documentary Competition:

    1341 Frames of Love & War (Israel)
    Directed by Ran Tal

    Adamiani (Japan, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Hirotoshi Takeoka

    Boylesque (Poland)
    Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk
    Produced by Haka Films
    Coproduced by Binaut

    En mis zapatos (Belgium)
    Dirrected by Pedro Morato

    The Cathedral (Slovakia)
    Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
    Produced by Kolsa Films
     
    Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
    Directed by Ihor Ivanko
    Produced by Burlaka Films
    Coproduced by Peter Kerekes

    Little Axel (Norway)
    Directed by Fabien Greenberg

    At Full Throttle (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Miro Remo
    Produced by D1film
    Coproduced by Arsy-Versy
    Supported by the Czech Television, the Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS)

    No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
    Produced by Smarty Pan Shooter
    Coproduced with HBO Max

    Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)
    Directed by Alexander Niakaris Irvine-Cox

    Tolyatti Adrift (Spain)
    Directed by Laura Sistero
     
    Reconstruction of Occupation (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Šikl
    Produced by Cinepoint, PubRes, the Czech Television, Pragafilm, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Eternal Spring (Canada)
    Directed by Jason Loftus

    All That Breathes (USA, UK, India)
    Directed by Shaunak Sen

