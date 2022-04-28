FESTIVALS: Krakow Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The line up of 15 documentaries for the 62nd KFF Main Competition includes titles from Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
The Krakow Film Festival is on the prestigious list of film events qualifying for the Academy Awards in the short film competition (fiction film, animated film, documentary film) and long documentary film competition, as well as recommending films for the European Film Awards in the same categories.
International Documentary Competition:
1341 Frames of Love & War (Israel)
Directed by Ran Tal
Adamiani (Japan, the Netherlands)
Directed by Hirotoshi Takeoka
Boylesque (Poland)
Directed by Bogna Kowalczyk
Produced by Haka Films
Coproduced by Binaut
En mis zapatos (Belgium)
Dirrected by Pedro Morato
The Cathedral (Slovakia)
Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
Produced by Kolsa Films
Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Ihor Ivanko
Produced by Burlaka Films
Coproduced by Peter Kerekes
Little Axel (Norway)
Directed by Fabien Greenberg
At Full Throttle (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Miro Remo
Produced by D1film
Coproduced by Arsy-Versy
Supported by the Czech Television, the Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS)
No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Produced by Smarty Pan Shooter
Coproduced with HBO Max
Beneath the Surface (Norway, UK)
Directed by Alexander Niakaris Irvine-Cox
Tolyatti Adrift (Spain)
Directed by Laura Sistero
Reconstruction of Occupation (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Šikl
Produced by Cinepoint, PubRes, the Czech Television, Pragafilm, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Eternal Spring (Canada)
Directed by Jason Loftus
All That Breathes (USA, UK, India)
Directed by Shaunak Sen