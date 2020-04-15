CANNES: The 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will not take place in late June and early July, the festival announced in a statement on 14 April 2020. The announcement followed a statement by the French President Emmanuel Macron extending restrictions on large gatherings into July.
The statement read, “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form.”
It went on to state that there had been numerous discussions with film professionals, who agreed that the festival “must explore all contingencies allowing to support the Year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another.”