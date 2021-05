VENICE: A total of 26 cinemas from FNE partner countries are involved in 27 Times Cinema, the initiative of Europa Cinemas , the LUX Audience Award and Venice’s Giornate degli Autori , which will chose 27 young filmgoers to constitute the Giornate degli Autori Jury (1-11 September 2021).

The 27 participants are chosen out of hundreds of candidates on the basis of their originality, commitment and passion for film. After the festival, the chosen ones will become LUX Audience Award ambassadors.

One participant per member state of the European Union will be selected. In order to apply, candidates need to contact the cinemas representing their country.

Click HERE to see the list of cinemas involved in this project.