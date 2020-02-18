The nominations were decided by a jury of professionals and the approximately 600 active members of the Romanian film community will start voting soon. PwC Romania is again supervising the voting procedure.
Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU) with the support of the Romanian Film Centre, the National Theatre Bucharest and Babel Communications.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Feature Film:
Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government
The Whistlers / La Gomera (Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu
Produced by 42 KM FILM
Coproduction by Les Films du Worso, Komplizen Film, Arte Grand Accord
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Arte France Cinéma, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, in association with MK2 Films, Arte France, WDR
Monsters. / Monștri. (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduction by Wearebasca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Parking (Romania, Spain, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film
Coproduced by Tito Clint Movies, Evolution Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe
Touch Me Not (Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Adina Pintilie
Produced by Manekino Film
Coproduced by RohFilm Productions, PINK, Agitprop Ltd, Les Films de l'Étranger
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, EURIMAGES, Torino Film Lab, MDM (Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung) Germany, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Czech Film Fund, Strasbourg Urban Community and MEDIA
Best Director:
Adina Pintilie for Touch Me Not
Anca Damian for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei
Cătălin Mitulescu for Heidi (Romania)
Produced by Strada Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Marius Olteanu for Monsters. / Monștri.
Best Leading Actor:
Gheorghe Visu for Heidi
Iulian Postelnicu for Arrest / Arest
Directed by Andrei Cohn
Produced by Mandragora
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR)
Mihai Smarandache for Parking
Radu Botar for The Cardinal / Cardinalul (Romania)
Directed by Nicolae Margineanu
Produced by Ager Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Răzvan Vasilescu for Mo (Romania)
Directed by Radu Dragomir
Produced by Scharf Film
Coproduced by Strada Film
Best Leading Actress:
Belén Cuesta for Parking
Catrinel Marlon for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Cătălina Mihai for Heidi
Dana Rogoz for Mo
Judith State for Monsters. / Monștri.
Best Supporting Actor:
Alexandru Potocean for Monsters. / Monștri.
Bogdan Dumitrache for Heidi
István Téglás for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Richard Bovnoczki for The Cardinal / Cardinalul
Șerban Pavlu for Monsters. / Monștri.
Best Supporting Actress:
Coca Bloos for Zavera
Directed by Andrei Gruzsniczki
Produced by Saga Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Hanna Hofmann for Touch Me Not
Julieta Szönyi for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Mădălina Craiu for Mo
Rodica Lazăr for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Script:
Andrei Cohn, Alexandru Negoescu for Arrest / Arest
Corneliu Porumboiu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Liviu Săndulescu, Bogdan Toma for Cărturan (Romania, Sweden)
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Iadasarecasa, Film I Vast, Doppelganger AB
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden
Marius Olteanu for Monsters. / Monștri.
Radu Dragomir for Mo
Best Cinematography:
George Chiper-Lillemark for Touch Me Not
Luchian Ciobanu for Monsters. / Monștri.
Marius Panduru RSC for Parking
Oleg Mutu for Cărturan
Tudor Mircea RSC for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Editing:
Adina Pintile for Touch Me Not
Dana Bunescu for the documentary The Distance between Me and Me / Distanța dintre mine și mine
Directed by Mona Nicoară and Dana Bunescu
Ion Ioachim Stroe for Heidi
José M. G. Moyano, Manuel Terceño for Parking
Roxana Szel for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Best Sound:
Alexandru Dragomir for Heidi
Andre Rigaut, Sophie Chiabaut, Niklas Skarp, Christian Holm for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Dominik Dolejsi, Marek Poledna, Bernhard Maisch, Veselin Zografov for Touch Me Not
Lukáš Moudrý, Diana Sagrista for Parking
Mihai Bogos, Marius Stănescu for Mo
Best Original Music:
Julio de la Rosa for Parking
Cornel Țăranu for The Cardinal / Cardinalul
Cristian Lolea for Zavera
Ivo Paunov and Einstürzende Neubauten for Touch Me Not
Pablo Pico for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei
Best Art Direction:
Brecht Evens, Sarah Mazzetti, Gina Thorstensen for Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei
Mihaela Poenaru for Heidi
Nora Dumitrescu, Laura Russu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill
Produced by Abis Studio
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Simona Pădurețu for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Sonia Nolla for Parking
Best Costumes:
Alexandra Alma Ungureanu Stroe for Monștri. / Monsters.
Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Cireșica Cuciuc for Heidi
Dana Păpăruz for The Whistlers / La Gomera
Luminița Mihai for The Cardinal / Cardinalul
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Alex Gherase, Milen Ivanov, Ioana Covali for Touch Me Not
Domnica Bodogan, Nastasia Mateiu for Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României
Ioana Nadoleanu, Dora Codiță for Heidi
Manuela Tudor, Bianca Marca, Tania Crăciun, Alexandru Sassu for Arrest / Arest
Marga Ștefan, Gabriela Crețan for The Whislers / La Gomera
Best First Film:
Cărturan
Directed by Liviu Săndulescu
Mo
Directed by Radu Dragomir
Monsters. / Monștri.
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Timebox , Documentary
Directed by Nora Agapi
Produced by Manifest Film
Touch Me Not
Directed by Adina Pintilie
Best Documentary:
The Distance between Me and Me / Distanța dintre mine și mine
Directed by Mona Nicoară and Dana Bunescu
Emigrant Blues: a Road Movie in 2 1/2 Chapters / Emigrant Blues: un road movie în 2 ½ capitole (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Mincan and Claudiu Mitcu
Produced by DeFilm
Coproduced by Wearebasca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA of the European Union and the Romanian Television (TVR)
The Diary of the –Escu Family / Jurnalul familiei –Escu (Romania)
Directed by Șerban Georgescu
Produced by Kolectiv Film / Studioul Video Art
Supported by the National Romanian Television
The Man Who Would Be Free / Omul care a vrut să fie liber (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Mincan and George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by DeFilm
Timebox (Romania)
Directed by Nora Agapi
Best Short Fiction Film:
The Afganistans / Afganistanii (Romania)
Directed by Adrian Silișteanu
Minion / Celed (Romania)
Directed by Anghel Damian
Havana Cuba (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Sandals / Opinci (Romania) Animated film
Directed by Anton Groves, Damian Groves
The Last Trip to the Seaside / Ultimul drum spre mare (Romania)
Directed by Adi Voicu
Best Short Documentary:
He Loves My Eyes / El iubește ochii mei (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Enxhi Rista
Munca noastră cea de toate zilele (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Lucia Chicoș
The Trophy of Youth / Trofeul Tinereții (Romania)
Directed by Răzvan Oprescu
Best Newcomer:
Andrian Împărățel for directing the short fiction film The Bed of Procrustes / Patul lui Procust
Cătălina Mihai for her role in Heidi
Lucia Chicoș for directing the short fiction film Contraindications / Contraindicații and the short documentary Munca noastră cea de toate zilele
Matei Monoranu for his short animated film Despre ce naiba să scriu
Ștefan Azaharioaie for the sound of the feature film Thou Shalt Not Kill / Să nu ucizi (Romania)
Directed by Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru
Produced by Axis Media Production
Coproduced by Green Cat Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the National Romanian Television, Zenith Media
Best European Film:
Pain and Glory / Dolor y Gloria (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Distributed by Independența Film
Leto (Russia, France)
Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov
Distributed by Transilvania Film
Sunset / Napszállta (Hungary, France)
Directed by László Nemes
Distributed by Voodoo Films
The Favourite (Ireland, UK, USA)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Distributed by Odeon Cineplex
The House that Jack Built (Denmark, France, Sweden, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Lars von Trier
Distributed by Independența Film