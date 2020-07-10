FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces Romanian Days Lineup

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The Romanian Days selection at the 19th edition of the Transilvania IFF ( TIFF ) is richer than ever and will showcase 21 long and 16 short films, with seven world premieres and 16 national premieres. The festival will run from 31 July to 9 August 2020.

The list of the 11 selected feature films includes Malmkrog by Cristi Puiu, Marona’s Fantastic Tale by Anca Damian, Uppercase Print by Radu Jude and Ivana the Terrible by Ivana Mladenović. Among the 10 long documentaries selected by the artistic director of the festival Mihai Chirilov are collective by Alexaner Nanau and Acasă, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc.

Lineup Romanian Days:

Feature Films:

Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Produced by Mandragora (RO)

Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo

5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)

Directed by Dan Chișu

Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Begin / Început (Romania)

Directed by Răzvan Săvescu

Produced by Scharf Film Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Urma / Legacy (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment

Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Cărturan (Romania, Sweden)

Directed by Liviu Săndulescu

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Iadasarecasa, Film I Vast, Doppelganger AB

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden

Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)

Directed by Anca Damian

Produced by Aparte Film

Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the MEDIA – Creative Europe, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government

Well… What Is Freedom, Then? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (USA, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Zincă

Produced by Double 4 Studios (USA)

Coproduced by Tica Trade (Romania)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

The Cardinal / Cardinalul (Romania)

Directed by Nicolae Margineanu

Produced by Ager Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Documentaries:

Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film(RO)

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company(DE)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

The Bucharest Delta / Delta Bucureștiului (Romania, France)

Directed by Eva Pervolovici

Produced by Marmitafilms (France)

Coproduced by Strada Film (Romania), Neyrac Films (France)

Supported by the French CNC, the Romanian Film Centre, Région Aquitaine and île-de-France, TVR, PROCIREP ANGOA and SACEM

Lemn / Wood (Romania, Austria, Germany)

Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger

Produced by 4 Proof Film

Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Directed by Alexander Nanau

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany

Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Adrian Pârvu și Helena Maksyom

Produced by Hi Film Productions

Coproduced by microFILM, Tato Film

House of Dolls / Casa cu păpuși (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Produced by microFILM

Teach / Profu’ (Romania)

Directed by Alex Brendea

Produced by Luna Film

Please Hold the Line / Așteptați răspunsul operatorului (Austria)

Directed by Pavel Cuzuioc

Siberia din oase (Moldova)

Directed by Leontina Vătăman-Mărgineanu

The Soviet Garden / Grădina Sovietică (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Dragoș Turea

Produced by Parmis Film Studio

Supported by Rova Film

Short Films:

Contraindications / Contraindicații (Romania)

Directed by Lucia Chicos

He Loves My Eyes / El iubește ochii mei (Romania)

Directed by Enxhi Rista

These Days (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Crețulescu

The Death and the Knight / Moartea și Cavalerul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Gaciu

Basmofilia (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

My Moon / Luna mea (Romania)

Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

Sașa and Petre / Sașa și Petre (Romania)

Directed by Luca Istodor

Zimnicea (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Naumovici

Sorrow / Amar (Romania)

Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

Flunking / Corigent (Romania)

Directed by George Gänæaard

Romance / Idila (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

All for Riana / Totul pentru Riana (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Dragolea

Laila (Romania)

Directed by Raya Al Souliman

Forgiving Ticket / Bilet de iertare (Romania)

Directed by Alina Șerban

What the Hell Should I Write About? / Despre ce naiba să scriu? (Romania)

Directed by Matei Monoranu

Bucharest Seen From Above / Bucureștiul văzut de sus (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Răuțu