FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces Romanian Days Lineup

The list of the 11 selected feature films includes Malmkrog by Cristi Puiu, Marona’s Fantastic Tale by Anca Damian, Uppercase Print by Radu Jude and Ivana the Terrible by Ivana Mladenović. Among the 10 long documentaries selected by the artistic director of the festival Mihai Chirilov are collective by Alexaner Nanau and Acasă, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc.
Lineup Romanian Days:
Feature Films:
Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora (RO)
Coproduced by iadasarecasa (RO), SENSE Production (RS), Cinnamon Films (RS), Film i Väst (SE), Doppelganger (SE), Bord Cadre Films (CH), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BA), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (MK)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
Directed by Dan Chișu
Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)
And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi (Romania)
Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Begin / Început (Romania)
Directed by Răzvan Săvescu
Produced by Scharf Film Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Urma / Legacy (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment
Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Cărturan (Romania, Sweden)
Directed by Liviu Săndulescu
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Iadasarecasa, Film I Vast, Doppelganger AB
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Shoot&Post Auditory Sweden
Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei (Romania, France, Belgium)
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Cinema Public Films, Sacrebleu Productions, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the MEDIA – Creative Europe, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government
Well… What Is Freedom, Then? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (USA, Romania)
Directed by Andrei Zincă
Produced by Double 4 Studios (USA)
Coproduced by Tica Trade (Romania)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
The Cardinal / Cardinalul (Romania)
Directed by Nicolae Margineanu
Produced by Ager Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Documentaries:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film(RO)
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company(DE)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
The Bucharest Delta / Delta Bucureștiului (Romania, France)
Directed by Eva Pervolovici
Produced by Marmitafilms (France)
Coproduced by Strada Film (Romania), Neyrac Films (France)
Supported by the French CNC, the Romanian Film Centre, Région Aquitaine and île-de-France, TVR, PROCIREP ANGOA and SACEM
Lemn / Wood (Romania, Austria, Germany)
Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger
Produced by 4 Proof Film
Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany
Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pârvu și Helena Maksyom
Produced by Hi Film Productions
Coproduced by microFILM, Tato Film
House of Dolls / Casa cu păpuși (Romania)
Directed by Tudor Platon
Produced by microFILM
Teach / Profu’ (Romania)
Directed by Alex Brendea
Produced by Luna Film
Please Hold the Line / Așteptați răspunsul operatorului (Austria)
Directed by Pavel Cuzuioc
Siberia din oase (Moldova)
Directed by Leontina Vătăman-Mărgineanu
The Soviet Garden / Grădina Sovietică (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Dragoș Turea
Produced by Parmis Film Studio
Supported by Rova Film
Short Films:
Contraindications / Contraindicații (Romania)
Directed by Lucia Chicos
He Loves My Eyes / El iubește ochii mei (Romania)
Directed by Enxhi Rista
These Days (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Crețulescu
The Death and the Knight / Moartea și Cavalerul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Gaciu
Basmofilia (Romania)
Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
My Moon / Luna mea (Romania)
Directed by Claudiu Mitcu
Sașa and Petre / Sașa și Petre (Romania)
Directed by Luca Istodor
Zimnicea (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Naumovici
Sorrow / Amar (Romania)
Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis
Flunking / Corigent (Romania)
Directed by George Gänæaard
Romance / Idila (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
All for Riana / Totul pentru Riana (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Dragolea
Laila (Romania)
Directed by Raya Al Souliman
Forgiving Ticket / Bilet de iertare (Romania)
Directed by Alina Șerban
What the Hell Should I Write About? / Despre ce naiba să scriu? (Romania)
Directed by Matei Monoranu
Bucharest Seen From Above / Bucureștiul văzut de sus (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Răuțu