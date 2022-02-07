Heretic Acquires World Sales Rights for Serbian Feature Working Class Heroes

BELGRADE: The Athens-based Heretic company has obtained world sales rights for the Serbian feature Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase directed by Miloš Pušić, ahead of its world premiere within the Panorama segment of the upcoming edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

The story follows a cold-hearted businesswoman working for a construction investor of dubious morals. Her main task is to oversee the illegal workers on the construction site and protect the image of the company at all costs. But as they are brought face to face with the brutal reality of capitalism, the unpaid and exhausted workers have to take their fate in their own hands. When they decide to stand up for their rights, the construction site becomes the setting for a clash of social classes and morals.

Miloš Pušić directed his third feature from the script he had written in collaboration with Ivan Knežević and Dušan Spasojević. Aleksandar Ramadanović is the director of photography; the film was edited by Ivan Knežević and Miloš Pušić. The cast is led by Jasna Đuričić, who has recently won the European Film Award for the Best European Actress, whereas other roles are played by Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja Cile, Aleksandar Đurica, Mihajlo Badža Pleskonjić, Bojana Milanović, Ervin Hadžimurtezić, Filip Đurić, Peđa Marjanović, Marko Vasiljević.

Pušić produced the film through his company Altertise with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretarit for Culture of Vojvodina, and Film Center Serbia.

The film runs for 85 minutes and the national premiere has already been scheduled for the upcoming 50th edition of FEST in Belgrade.

Production information:

Altertise

Miloš Pušić:

Credits:

Director: Miloš Pušić

Scriptwriters: Ivan Knežević, Dušan Spasojević, Miloš Pušić

DoP: Aleksandar Ramadanović

Cast: Jasna Đuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja Cile, Aleksandar Đurica, Mihajlo Badža Pleskonjić, Bojana Milanović, Ervin Hadžimurtezić, Filip Đurić, Peđa Marjanović, Marko Vasiljević