Serbian Animated Series on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play

BELGRADE: The Serbian animated series Puffins Impossible, starring Johnny Depp, is now available on the streaming platforms Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

The series will soon be available in Serbia as well, on the RTS and Telekom Serbia channels.

Puffins Impossible is a spin-off of the popular Puffins series, also starring Johnny Depp. The series originated in the international production company Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (ILBE). It was created in Iervolino Studios – IES, produced by Belgrade’s Archangel Digital Studios – ADS, and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.

As emphasised by the production, one of the curiosities of this cheerful family series is that artists from Serbia have also integrated motifs of Serbian humour and culture into the script, giving the series an authentic local stamp.

The series’ showrunner is Peter Nalli, Head of Animation and VFX at Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment, who was also one of the creators of the Puffins and Arctic Friends series.