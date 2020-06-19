FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Slovak Film

Here is a sneak peek What’s Slovak at the Marché du Film this year!
HONG KONG - ASIA FILM FINANCING FORUM (HAF) GOES TO CANNES
Olympic Halftime
CZ – SK – GR | 80 min. | documentary
dir. Haruna Honcoop
prod. D1film (CZ), VIRUSfilm (SK), 2Kfilms (GR)
Contact: VIRUSfilm, www.virusfilm.sk
MARKET SCREENINGS
SK – DE | 2020 | 92 min. | fiction dir. Martina Saková
Screening:
JUNE 26 | 12:30 | German Films Kino 2
Festivals & Sales:
Pluto Film
Pluto Film
www.plutofilm.de
www.plutofilm.de
SK – CZ – PL – DE | 2020 | 94 min. | fiction
dir. Peter Bebjak
Screenings:
JUNE 23 | 11:00 | Arcades 7
JUNE 26 | 17:00 | Arcades 9
Festivals & Sales:
Beta Cinema
Beta Cinema
www.betacinema.com
www.betacinema.com
CZ – SK | 2020 | 103 min. | documentary
dir. Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová
Screening:
JUNE 24 | 9:00 | Arcades 5
Festivals & Sales:
Autlook Filmsales
Autlook Filmsales
www.autlookfilms.com/
www.autlookfilms.com/
SK – RO – CZ – IE | 2020 | 80 min. | fiction
dir. Ivan Ostrochovský
Screening:
JUNE 25 | 14:00 | Olympia 1
Festivals & Sales:
LOCO FILMS
LOCO FILMS
www.loco-films.com
www.loco-films.com
CZ – IE – PL – SK | 2020 | 118 min. | fiction
dir. Agnieszka Holland
Screening:
JUNE 23 | 15:30 | Riviera 13
Festivals & Sales:
Films Boutique
Films Boutique
www.filmsboutique.com
www.filmsboutique.com
CZ – SK | 2019 | 116 min. | fiction
dir. Mira Fornay
Screening:
JUNE 25 | 12:00 | Riviera 3
Festivals:
cercamon
Dorian Magagnin
cercamon
Dorian Magagnin
www.cercamon.biz
www.cercamon.biz
Sales:
cercamon
Sebastien Chesneau
cercamon
Sebastien Chesneau
www.cercamon.biz
www.cercamon.biz
SK – CZ | 2020 | 98 min. | fiction
dir. Mariana Čengel Solčanská, Rudolf Biermann
Screenings:
JUNE 26 | 10:00 | Riviera 7
JUNE 26 | 12:00 | Riviera 5
Festivals & Sales:
Princ Films
Princ Films
www.princfilms.com
www.princfilms.com
CZ – SK | 2019 | 112 min. | fiction
dir. Irena Pavlásková
Screenings:
JUNE 22 | 17:00 | Riviera 11
Festivals & Sales:
Moviehouse Entertainment*
Moviehouse Entertainment*
www.moviehouseent.com
www.moviehouseent.com
*excl. CZ, SK and German speaking countries
Analog Vision
Analog Vision
SK – CZ | 2019 | 93 min. | fiction
dir. Marko Škop
Screening:
JUNE 23 | 12:30 | Olympia 10
Festivals & Sales:
LOCO FILMS
LOCO FILMS
www.loco-films.com
www.loco-films.com
CZ – SK | 2019 | 115 min. | fiction
dir. Julius Ševčík
Screenings:
JUNE 23 | 17:00 | Riviera 11
JUNE 25 | 15:00 | Riviera 11
Festivals & Sales:
Princ Films
Princ Films
www.princfilms.com
www.princfilms.com
The latest edition of the catalogue
Slovak Films 19 – 20, published in January 2020, includes films produced in 2019, upcoming film projects, as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.
MEET THE SLOVAK FILM INSTITUTE
Rastislav Steranka |
Kristína Aschenbrennerová |
Tomáš Hudák |
MEET THE SLOVAK FILM COMMISSION
Zuzana Bieliková |
The organizers of the presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry
at the Marché du Film Online are:
Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic,
and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
Lea
& Rastislav & Kristína & Veronika & Tomáš
& Zuzana & Eva
National Cinematographic Centre | Slovak Film Institute