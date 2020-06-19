19-06-2020

FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Slovak Film

Written by Slovak Film Institute

Slovak Film Institute and Slovak Film Commission joined forces and under the umbrella Slovak Film will promote Slovak cinema, audiovisual industry, and filming in Slovakia at the Marché du Film Online (June 22 – 26, 2020).

Here is a sneak peek What’s Slovak at the Marché du Film this year!  

HONG KONG - ASIA FILM FINANCING FORUM (HAF) GOES TO CANNES

1

Olympic Halftime
CZ – SK – GR | 80 min. | documentary
dir. Haruna Honcoop
prod. D1film (CZ), VIRUSfilm (SK), 2Kfilms (GR)
Contact: VIRUSfilm, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., www.virusfilm.sk

 

MARKET SCREENINGS

Summer Rebels

SK – DE | 2020 | 92 min. | fiction2 dir. Martina Saková

Screening:
JUNE 26 | 12:30  | German Films Kino 2

Festivals & Sales:
Pluto Film
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.plutofilm.de 

 

 

3The Auschwitz Report

SK – CZ – PL – DE | 2020 | 94 min. | fiction
dir. Peter Bebjak

Screenings:
JUNE 23 | 11:00 | Arcades 7
JUNE 26 | 17:00 | Arcades 9

Festivals & Sales:
Beta Cinema
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.betacinema.com

 

4Caught in the Net

CZ – SK | 2020 | 103 min. | documentary
dir. Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová

Screening:
JUNE 24 | 9:00 | Arcades 5

Festivals & Sales:
Autlook Filmsales
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.autlookfilms.com/

 

5Servants

SK – RO – CZ – IE | 2020 | 80 min. | fiction
dir. Ivan Ostrochovský

Screening:
JUNE 25 | 14:00 | Olympia 1

Festivals & Sales:
LOCO FILMS
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.loco-films.com

 

 

6Charlatan

CZ – IE – PL – SK  | 2020 | 118 min. | fiction
dir. Agnieszka Holland

Screening:
JUNE 23 | 15:30 | Riviera 13

Festivals & Sales:
Films Boutique
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.filmsboutique.com

 

Cook F**k Kill

CZ – SK | 2019 | 116 min. | fiction
7dir. Mira Fornay

Screening:
JUNE 25 | 12:00 | Riviera 3

Festivals:
cercamon
Dorian Magagnin
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.cercamon.biz

Sales:
cercamon
Sebastien Chesneau
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.cercamon.biz

 

8Scumbag

SK – CZ | 2020 | 98 min. | fiction
dir. Mariana Čengel Solčanská, Rudolf Biermann

Screenings:
JUNE 26 | 10:00 | Riviera 7
JUNE 26 | 12:00 | Riviera 5

Festivals & Sales:
Princ Films
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.princfilms.com

 

The Prague Orgy

9CZ – SK | 2019 | 112 min. | fiction
dir. Irena Pavlásková

Screenings:
JUNE 22 | 17:00 | Riviera 11

Festivals & Sales:
Moviehouse Entertainment*
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.moviehouseent.com
*excl. CZ, SK and German speaking countries

Analog Vision
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

10Let There Be Light

SK – CZ | 2019 | 93 min. | fiction
dir. Marko Škop

Screening:
JUNE 23 | 12:30 | Olympia 10

Festivals & Sales:
LOCO FILMS
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.loco-films.com

 

 

The Glass Room11

CZ – SK | 2019 | 115 min. | fiction
dir. Julius Ševčík

Screenings:
JUNE 23 | 17:00 |  Riviera 11
JUNE 25 | 15:00 |  Riviera 11

Festivals & Sales:
Princ Films
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.princfilms.com

 

 

The latest edition of the catalogue
Slovak Films 19 – 20, published in January 2020, includes films produced in 2019, upcoming film projects, as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.

 MEET THE SLOVAK FILM INSTITUTE
  Rastislav Steranka | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  Kristína Aschenbrennerová | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  
Tomáš Hudák | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 MEET THE SLOVAK FILM COMMISSION
Zuzana Bieliková | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The organizers of the presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry
at the Marché du Film Online are:
 Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic
and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Lea
& Rastislav & Kristína & Veronika & Tomáš
& Zuzana & Eva

National Cinematographic Centre | Slovak Film Institute

