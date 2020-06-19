FNE at Cannes Online 2020: Slovak Film

Slovak Film Institute and Slovak Film Commission joined forces and under the umbrella Slovak Film will promote Slovak cinema, audiovisual industry, and filming in Slovakia at the Marché du Film Online (June 22 – 26, 2020).

Here is a sneak peek What’s Slovak at the Marché du Film this year!

HONG KONG - ASIA FILM FINANCING FORUM (HAF) GOES TO CANNES

Olympic Halftime

CZ – SK – GR | 80 min. | documentary

dir. Haruna Honcoop

prod. D1film (CZ), VIRUSfilm (SK), 2Kfilms (GR)

Contact: VIRUSfilm, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , www.virusfilm.sk

MARKET SCREENINGS

Summer Rebels

SK – DE | 2020 | 92 min. | fiction dir. Martina Saková



Screening:

JUNE 26 | 12:30 | German Films Kino 2



Festivals & Sales:

Pluto Film

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.plutofilm.de

The Auschwitz Report

SK – CZ – PL – DE | 2020 | 94 min. | fiction

dir. Peter Bebjak



Screenings:

JUNE 23 | 11:00 | Arcades 7

JUNE 26 | 17:00 | Arcades 9



Festivals & Sales:

Beta Cinema

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.betacinema.com

Caught in the Net

CZ – SK | 2020 | 103 min. | documentary

dir. Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová



Screening:

JUNE 24 | 9:00 | Arcades 5



Festivals & Sales:

Autlook Filmsales

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.autlookfilms.com/

Servants

SK – RO – CZ – IE | 2020 | 80 min. | fiction

dir. Ivan Ostrochovský



Screening:

JUNE 25 | 14:00 | Olympia 1



Festivals & Sales:

LOCO FILMS

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.loco-films.com

Charlatan

CZ – IE – PL – SK | 2020 | 118 min. | fiction

dir. Agnieszka Holland



Screening:

JUNE 23 | 15:30 | Riviera 13



Festivals & Sales:

Films Boutique

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.filmsboutique.com

Cook F**k Kill

CZ – SK | 2019 | 116 min. | fiction

dir. Mira Fornay



Screening:

JUNE 25 | 12:00 | Riviera 3



Festivals:

cercamon

Dorian Magagnin

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.cercamon.biz



Sales:

cercamon

Sebastien Chesneau

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.cercamon.biz

Scumbag

SK – CZ | 2020 | 98 min. | fiction

dir. Mariana Čengel Solčanská, Rudolf Biermann



Screenings:

JUNE 26 | 10:00 | Riviera 7

JUNE 26 | 12:00 | Riviera 5



Festivals & Sales:

Princ Films

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.princfilms.com

The Prague Orgy

CZ – SK | 2019 | 112 min. | fiction

dir. Irena Pavlásková



Screenings:

JUNE 22 | 17:00 | Riviera 11



Festivals & Sales:

Moviehouse Entertainment*

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.moviehouseent.com

*excl. CZ, SK and German speaking countries



Analog Vision

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Let There Be Light

SK – CZ | 2019 | 93 min. | fiction

dir. Marko Škop



Screening:

JUNE 23 | 12:30 | Olympia 10



Festivals & Sales:

LOCO FILMS

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.loco-films.com

The Glass Room

CZ – SK | 2019 | 115 min. | fiction

dir. Julius Ševčík



Screenings:

JUNE 23 | 17:00 | Riviera 11

JUNE 25 | 15:00 | Riviera 11



Festivals & Sales:

Princ Films

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.princfilms.com

The latest edition of the catalogue

Slovak Films 19 – 20, published in January 2020, includes films produced in 2019, upcoming film projects, as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.

MEET THE SLOVAK FILM INSTITUTE

Rastislav Steranka | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kristína Aschenbrennerová | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tomáš Hudák | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

MEET THE SLOVAK FILM COMMISSION

Zuzana Bieliková | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The organizers of the presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry

at the Marché du Film Online are:

Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic,

and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.



We look forward to seeing you soon!



Lea

& Rastislav & Kristína & Veronika & Tomáš

& Zuzana & Eva



National Cinematographic Centre | Slovak Film Institute