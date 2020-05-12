Slovenian TV Series Bridges Between Us Resumes Shooting

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian production company Perfo Production has announced that the popular Slovenian TV series Bridges Between Us will resume shooting on 12 May 2020 under special supervision, taking into account all the COVID-19 restrictions.

The shooting of the second season of the popular TV series Bridges Between Us / Najini mostovi produced by Perfo Production was planned to be finished in May 2020. It was interrupted on 12 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the official restrictions came into force, with 50 finished episodes of 75 that were planned.

"We already started to plan the shooting of the remaining episodes in April, monitoring daily the restrictions at home, as well as abroad, and were preparing it under these special circumstances," producer Aleš Pavlin told FNE. The basic strategy was to start shooting strictly in studios, where everything is under complete control. They have adapted the general instructions of the National Institute of Public Health to the specifics of the work, taking into account all the restrictions put in place in Slovenia and abroad.

"The shooting will resume on 12 May, which means that we are one of the first large-scale European productions to continue filming," producer Andrej Štritof told FNE. He added that because of all the measures in place, the shooting itself will slow down a little bit and as a result the production budget will increase.

Among the new requirements necessary to continue production, a studio disinfection team and special catering procedures will be included. "We have divided the shooting day into two time frames – morning and afternoon – to limit the interaction between the actors to the minimum. In the directing component, we increased the number of monitors and set a safe distance for the members of the crew," explains Štritof.

Pavlin also pointed out that despite many obstacles and consequently the increase of the cost of the shooting process – and given the fact that the film industry in Slovenia is currently at a complete stand still – it was important that the audiovisual industry in Slovenia starts functioning again as soon as possible, as it will also be helping to revive the Slovenian economy.

Bridges Between Us premiered successfully on Pro plus's tv channel POP TV in March 2020. By the end of the broadcast of the first 19 episodes it has becpme the domestic daily TV series with the highest ratings ever.

Production Information:

Producer:

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Credits:

Directors: Jaka Šuligoj, Maja Prettner, Marko Naberšnik, Niko Vodošek, Rahela Jagrič Pirc

Screenwriters: Andreja Virk Žerdin, Boštjan Tadel

DoPs: Vladan G. Janković, Maksimiljan Sušnik, Marko Hutter

Editors: Andrej Avanzo, Sara Gjergek

Cast: Robert Korošec, Maša Grošelj, Marijana Brecelj, Aleš Valič, Rok Kunaver, Anja Drnovšek, Tina Gorenjak, Jure Kopuša, Jernej Kuntner, Helena Peršuh, Anuša Kodelja, Saša Pavlin Stošić, Matej Zemljič, Nina Ivanič, Darja Reichman