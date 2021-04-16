American/Slovenian Infinite Storm and Slovenian Minority Coproduction Citadel Receive Support from Slovenian Cash Rebate Scheme

LJUBLJANA: The American/Slovenian coproduction Infinite Storm directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and starring Naomi Watts, as well as the Slovenian minority coproduction Citadel, received support from the Slovenian cash rebate scheme. Both projects have been submitted by Slovenia’s Pakt Media .

The mountaineering thriller drama Infinite Storm will be reimbursed 621,733 EUR for a planned investment in Slovenia in the amount of 2.487 m EUR. The film produced by the US company Maven Screen Media and Naomi Watt’s company JamTart Productions in coproduction with Slovenian Pakt Media was partly shot in Slovenia in March 2021. Sophie Okonedo and Billy Howle are also starring.

Citadel, for which 1,115,072 EUR cash rebate was approved for a planned investment of 4.46 m EUR, is expected to start shooting in Slovenia in 2021. Pakt Media hasn't disclosed more information about this project.

The cash rebate scheme was introduced by the Slovenian Film Centre in 2017. Up till now 2 m EUR were granted to 13 film projects, resulting in a production cost of 5.9 m EUR.

The budget of the cash rebate scheme for 2020 was estimated at 1 m EUR, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its realisation, so the reserved funds were moved to 2021.