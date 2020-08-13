FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Nothing to See Here

SARAJEVO: Nothing to See Here, a project questioning both the current social structures and modern communication amongst teenagers and its effect, found its way to CineLink this year. Borbála Nagy, Hungarian writer and director, will be presenting her debut feature project about a viral video that destroys lives at the market being held online from 15 till 20 August 2020.

Inspired by true events, Nothing to See Here focuses on the consequences of a seemingly innocent incident, in which 16-year-old Domi uses a well-known “Hitler video” to fool with his school’s faculty. When the headmaster’s career is put at risk, what was supposed to be just a slap on the wrists, turns into a political and family problem, after the police, church and social services get involved in the case.

The film, produced by Ágnes Horváth-Szabó and András Pires Muhi of Elf Pictures, is budgeted at 1,043,977 EUR and based on the success of Nagy's previous works, they are eligible for BKM - Federal Government Commissioner for Culture & The Media's (BKM) and German Federal Film Bord's (FFA) normative support (German sources). Furthermore, they are counting on the Hungarian tax rebate, that can potentially be up to 30% of the total budget, so the financial base for the project is set.

German coproducers Margarita Amineva and Markus Kaatsch of Zeitgeist Filmproduktion are already attached, and the producers are looking for possible coproducers from all over the world as long as they are able to adapt to the conditions that the film is to be shot in Hungary and in Hungarian language.

All territories except for Hungary are available.

The principal photography is to take place in August and September 2022.

Production information:

Producer:

Elf Pictures (Hungary)

Credits:

Writer and Director: Borbála Nagy

DoP: Moritz Friese

Producer: Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, András Pires Muhi