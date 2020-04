The COVID crisis has thrown film festivals all over Europe into crisis. In the series of podcasts FNE asks festival directors to share with us how they are coping with the new COVID reality.

Click HERE for the podcast with Stefan Kitanov.

Stefan Kitanov Director of Sofia International Film Festival shares with us the story of what happened when the festival had to be halted a few days before it was due to open in March and how he created IMAGINE, a diary of the festival online.

Kitanov also leaves us with a message of hope as he sings the Bulgarian song Pusta mladost. Click HERE.