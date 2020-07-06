GRANTS: Bulgaria Announces First Production Grants for 2020

SOFIA: The Bulgarian National Film Center decided to allot 1,987,397 EUR / 3,877,000 BGN at its first session for Bulgarian feature films in 2020. Nine films, including two with higher budgets, three with lower budgets, one debut and three shorts, will receive public funding for production. Another nine projects will be supported for development. The decisions were announced on 30 June 2020.

The amount of 943,500 EUR / 1,877,000 BGN will be split between The Herd (Red Carpet), written by Milko Lazarov, Simeon Ventsislavov and Ekaterina Churilova, directed by Milko Lazarov, and Hello (Argo Film), written by Simeon Ventsislavov and Stephan Komandarev, directed by Stephan Komandarev. The Herd will be Milko Lazarov’s third feature film, while Hello will complete Komandarev’s socially engaged trilogy started by Directions, 2017 and followed by Rounds, 2019.

Three low budget films will share the amount of 630,000 EUR / 1,260,000 BGN. The first one is Black Money for White Nights (produced by Abraxas Film) written by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov and Decho Taralezhkov, directed by Grozeva and Valchanov, who won the 54th Karlovy Vary IFF's Crystal Globe with their Bulgarian/Greek film The Father (Abraxas Film / Graal). The second one is Wild Strawberries, written by Decho Taralezhkov and Tatiana Pandurska, directed by Tatiana Pandurska and produced by Pandi. The third one is Plateau, written by Ilian Metev and Betina Ip, directed by Ilian Metev and produced by Chaconna Films. In 2017 Metev’s feature debut 3/4 (Three Quarters) won the Golden Leopard of the Cineasti Del Presente international competition of the 70th Locarno Film Festival.

The debut Good Parents is written and directed by Krastyu Georgiev and will be produced by Premierstudio Plus with support of 210,000 EUR / 420,000 BGN.

According to the Bulgarian system as of now the projects are only approved by the Selection Committee. The producers have 18 months to complete their budgets and to get a final approval by the Financial Committee to the national institution for film.

