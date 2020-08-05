PRODUCTION: Bulgarian Director Zornitsa Sophia Preps Duology on Unconventional Motherhood

SOFIA: Bulgarian director Zornitsa Sophia is working simultaneously on two projects united by the theme of motherhoo. Mother is in the final stage of financing and its sequel, Three Kilograms of Happiness (Baby), is in early stage of development. Sophia is mostly Known for her Mila From Mars (2004, produced by All Things Production) and Voevoda (2017, MQ Pictures).

Sophia wrote Mother together with Miglena Dimova–Kumitski, and Three Kilograms of Happiness (Baby) with Viktoria Penkova and Petar Delchev.

The first plot recreates the unique life story of Elena Panayotova, a close friend of the director, whom she filmed in her 2006 documentary Modus Vivendi. Sophia shares the belief that “although Elena, an award-winning theater director couldn’t conceive herself, she is now perceived as ‘mother’ by thousands of children on two continents. For years her humanitarian project Artists for Children has been helping orphans in Bulgaria and Kenya to develop their creative skills through theatre and art.

The second plot is a dramedy on a 52 year old woman, who decides to get pregnant with the child of her daughter, who is unable to conceive. But her otherwise noble decision shakes the universe of four people.

Both scripts are based on true stories and are „born“ simultaneously. Mother was developed at ScriptEast and Three Kilograms of Happiness received the Villa Kult Berlinale Residency Award at the 17th online Sofia Meetings, being also supported for development by the Bulgarian National Film Center.

MQ Pictures is producing. Mother will be coproduced with Croatia’s Focus Media and Germany’s Ostlicht Filmproduktion. The Bulgarian National Film Center and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

“I was thinking of launching the two projects successively, but during my Sofia Meetings online discussion with Renate Roginas, this point of view was overturned. She convinced me that, as both stories are focused on unconventional forms of motherhood, it is better to launch them together. The talented actress Daria Simeonova will be in both films: a lead in the first and a supporting role in the second,” Sophia told FNE.

The shooting of Mother is set to take place in 2021 in the Rhodope Mountains Shiroka Laka village, Sofia, Plovdiv and in the Nairobi Kibera Slum. The locations scout in Kenya was made with the assistance of the Bly Sky Africa service company with of the director and the DoP Krum Rodriguez.

Mother

Production Information:

Producer:

MQ Pictures (Bulgaria)

Coproducers:

Focus Media (Croatia)

Ostlicht Filmproduktion(Germany)

Credits:

Director: Zornitsa Sophia

Scriptwriters: Zornitsa Sophia, Miglena Dimova–Kumitski

DoP: Krum Rodriguez

Editor: Victoria Radoslavova

Music: Darko Markovic

Sound Design: Dubravka Premar

Cast: Daria Simeonova

Three Kilograms of Happiness (Baby)

Production Information:

Producer:

MQ Pictures (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Zornitsa Sophia

Scriptwriters: Zornitsa Sophia, Viktoria Penkova, Petar Delchev

DoP: Krum Rodriguez

Editor: Victoria Radoslavova

Cast: Daria Simeonova