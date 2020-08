WARSAW: SPI International has announced that its lifestyle channel FunBox UHD will be available on NetWorx in Bulgaria.

“We are excited to make one of our most unique channels, FunBox UHD, available to a wider audience in Bulgaria through our partnership with NetWorx. SPI is one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world,” said Murat Muratoğlu, Head of Distribution at SPI International.

SPI International operates 42 TV channels on six continents.