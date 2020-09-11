PRODUCTION: Theodore Ushev Shoots Dystopian Saga in Bulgaria

SOFIA: The Bulgarian-born Canadian animator Theodore Ushev started the shooting of his first feature film, a dark dystopia based on Vladislav Todorov’s novel The Spinning Top. The actual film title φ1.618 refers to the Golden Ratio.

Ushev became world famous for his animated shorts Blind Vaysha, nominated at the Oscars in 2017 and The Physics of Sorrow, awarded with the Cristal for best short film at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Vladislav Todorov, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote the script. The plot describes an imaginary new nation of people, biologically perfect and living eternally. The so called bio-titans are prepared to leave the planet Earth forever on the board of the spacecraft Spinning Top. Determined to change the path of destiny, the main characters Gargara and Krypton pass through numerous adventures in a constant race against time.

The shooting of the surreal tale started on 9 September 2020. It will mostly take place on the Black Sea coast in the protected area of the Burgas Salt Pans and the natural settings of Ravadinovo village not far from the famous town of Sozopol. The House-Monument of the Bulgarian Communist Party, built on the Buzludzha peak in 1981, is also supposed to feature in the film. After the completion of the shooting Ushev will work out a number of original animated sequences for which he already received financial support from Canada.

The award-winning actor Deyan Donkov performs Krypton and Martina Apostolova, the Bulgarian Shooting star at the 2020 Berlinale, plays Gargara.

The film is produced by Peripeteia with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Burgas munucpality.

Multiple award-winner Emil Christov, a long-time collaborator with Vladislav Todorov, is the DoP.

The shooting is planned to last about one month.

Production Information:

Producer:

Peripeteia

Credits:

Director: Theodore Ushev

Scriptwriter: Vladislav Todorov

DoP: Emil Christov

Production Designer: Sabina Hristova

Costumes: Velika Prahova

Composer: Kottarashky

Cast: Deyan Donkov, Martina Apostolova