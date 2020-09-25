FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Ashes Over Sun

VARNA: Bogomil Kalinov’s debut feature Ashes Over Sun, produced by Invictus, will screen in the main competition of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020). It is a personal interpretation of a complicated medical case that happened in real life.

The script is based on the novel Illusio Magna by Zlatimir Kolarov, a doctor and writer. He adapted it for cinema together with Alexander Kalinov, Кalin Kalinov, and Bogomil Kalinov, a.k.a. Kalinov Brothers. It tells the story of a caring medical doctor who saves many human lives. Due to bad coincidences, one of his patients passes away. Accused of a medical error, suddenly the doctor finds himself at the centre of a huge media scandal.

"The story came to us nearly by accident. But we immediately liked it, as it is deeply touching and expresses real human experiences. It is told through the eyes of an investigative journalist and therefore it is more open to the audience”, co-scriptwriter/director Bogomil Kalinov told FNE.

Julian Vergov plays the lead. This is the second major medical role after his performance in the popular TV series Stolen Life, broadcast by Nova TV. The famous star was artificially aged for the needs of Ashes Over Sun.

Silvia Petkova plays the investigative reporter. "The role was a big challenge for me, as there is a lot of speculation about this profession. Unfortunately, one cannot always trust those who practice it", Silvia Petkova told the Bulgarian media. Anastasia Lyutova, Alexander Kalinov, Pavel Popandov, Stefan Denolyubov, and Irini Jambonas, all famous actors from different generations, are also in the cast. Preliminary rehearsals lasted over two months.

The shooting took place in March and April 2019 in several Sofia based hospitals. “We shot in Sofia because the city itself plays a very important role in the novel and we wanted to stay truthful to it ", the director said.

The film was produced by Invictus and it is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The premiere was planned for 16 March 2020 during the 24th Sofia Film Festival, with theatrical release to start on 20 March 20 2020. Neither could take place, due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The domestic distributor Lenta intends to start the release on 30 October 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Invictus

Kalinov Brothers

Credits:

Director: Bogomil Kalinov

Scriptwriters: Zlatimir Kolarov, Kalinov Brothers (Alexander Kalinov, Кalin Kalinov, Bogomil Kalinov)

DoP: Kaloyan Ivanov

Composer: Miroslav Dimov

Cast: Julian Vergov, Silvia Petkova, Anastasia Lyutova, Alexander Kalinov, Pavel Popandov, Stefan Denolyubov, Irini Jambonas