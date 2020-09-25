FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Reunion

VARNA: Niki Iliev’s fourth feature film Reunion, produced by Silver Light Pictures, will screen in the main competition of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020). The romantic comedy is one of 2019’s domestic box office toppers.

Iliev wrote the script based on Bashar Rahal’s original story. It shows the adventures and the emotions of three childhood friends, who return to their native town of Plovdiv from across the world. “The idea came during a meeting with Bashar. He said he wanted to make a film about the demolition of old family houses. I answered that the topic interested me and that I could add storylines on friendship and personal identity”, Iliev told the Bulgarian media.

The cast is mainly composed of popular Bulgarian actors Aleksander Kadiev, Orlin Pavlov, Boyko Krastanov, Evelyn Kostova, Rayna Karayaneva, and Dilyana Popova. Niki Iliev and Bashar Rahal also perform in the film. Shortly before passing away on 27 November 2019, the great Bulgarian actor Stefan Danailov played his last role.

Commenting on his writing process Iliev said: “Over the years, I have been reading many books on screenwriting. I have studied a lot and I learned a lot. For better or worse I have always been doing things by myself.”

The shooting took place in the town of Plovdiv and is related to the Plovdiv 2019 European Capital of Culture initiatives. The film was produced by Silver Light Pictures, with the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation and 48 advertisers supporting.

The premiere of the film took place on 17 October 2019. Domestic release lasted seven weeks and accumulated a total of 91,018 admissions, distributed by bTV Studios.

The online platform Neterra TV+ has been streaming the film since 11 September 2020 as one of its most successful titles.

Production Information:

Producer:

Silver Light Pictures

Bashar Rahal, Bogomil Grozev, Niki Iliev

Credits:

Director: Niki Iliev

Scriptwriter: Niki Iliev, story by Bashar Rahal

DoP: Kiril Valchanov

Composer: Ivan Tishev

Cast: Aleksander Kadiev, Niki Iliev, Bashar Rahal, Orlin Pavlov, Boyko Krastanov, Evelyn Kostova, Rayna Karayaneva, Dilyana Popova, Stefan Danailov