FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Scenes From the Life of an Actress

Scenes From the Life of an Actress by Ivan Vladimirov

VARNA: Ivan Vladimirov’s feature film Scenes From the Life of an Actress will screen in the main competition of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020). This is his first film after Sneakers (Gala Film), which he co-directed in 2011 with actor/director Valeri Yordanov.

Vladimirov, who in addition to cinema studied Classical Philology at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski”, wrote the script. The plot follows the efforts of a young film director to find out the real identity of actress Maria-Eleonora after she commits suicide.

“The idea came to me some years ago, when I started watching dropped scenes from different films. Usually they are roughly edited, often without colour corrections, but with a certain charm. So, I asked myself – why not make a film out of "dropped scenes"?”, writer/director Ivan Vladimirov told FNE. “That’s how I made a mockumentary with a very loose structure. At the same time, I wanted to understand how it is that one lives with another person for years and misses important details about this person?”

The film is mostly composed of memories on Maria-Eleonora expressed by her closest friends and footage on her private life shot by the film director.

Radina Kardjilova and Iordan Rasin are the leads. Famous actors Mariana Krumova and Stefka Yanorova play fictional roles, others - Marius Kurkinski, Svetlana Yancheva, Ivan Barnev, Ivailo Hristov, Asen Blatechki, Valentin Ganev, and Vladimir Penev - appear in different episodes as themselves.

Shooting took place in June - August 2018, mainly in Sofia and at the Klisura Monastery of St Petka near the Bankya spa resort.

Georgi Chelebiev is the DoP. For him the film is “rather special, as the action takes place over a period of 20 years with a minimum number of frames and at least three types of vision.”

The film was coproduced by Gala Film with the Bulgarian National Television and the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The domestic release is not scheduled yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Gala Film

Galina Toneva, Kiril Kirilov

Credits:

Director: Ivan Vladimirov

Scriptwriter: Ivan Vladimirov

DoP: Georgi Chelebiev

Composer: Dimitar Velichkov

Cast: Radina Kardjilova, Iordan Rasin, Mariana Krumova, Marius Kurkinski, Svetlana Yancheva, Ivan Barnev, Ivailo Hristov, Asen Blatechki, Valentin Ganev, Vladimir Penev