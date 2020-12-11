FNE at Golden Rhyton 2020: Before the End and Santiago Win Bulgarian Golden Rhytons

Before the End by Eldora Traykova

SOFIA: The 25th edition of the national Golden Rhyton festival of animated and documentary films, held online 4-10 December 2020, gave the best documentary film award to Eldora Traykova’s Before the End and the best animated film award to Andrey Koulev’s Santiago. Traykova also took the best documentary director award, and Vladimir Shomov’s Brainstorming brought him the best animated film director award.

Before the End, a sensitive observation of the last days of a village doomed to disappear due to the impending construction of coal mines, was described by the national jury as “a masterful artistic suggestion of a looming apocalypse”. Santiago, inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, was defined as “a truthful emotional narrative with a bright graphic imagery”.

The two Special Jury awards went to Zdravko Dragnev’s and Tzvetan Dragnev’s Passengers, a group portrait of dreaming of a trip to Norway by people living in a poor village by the Danube, and to Sotir Gelev’s Phantom, a highly stylised painted tale about the waste of one's own life. Dolya Gavanski’s international success Women’s Day brought her the best documentary debut award, while Iliya Shekerdzhiev received the best animation debut award for Bolt.

Adela Peeva’s courageous Silence with Dignity, dedicated to Irina Aktasheva and Hristo Piskov, the famous filmmaking couple whose films were banned during communism, won the prize of the Bulgarian Critics Guild and the Bulgarian National Film Archive.

Five more films were distinguished with special mentions.

Golden Rhyton Award Winners:

Best Documentary Film Golden Rhyton

Before the End (Bulgaria)

Directed by Eldora Traykova

Produced by ProFilm – Assen Vladimirov

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Animated Film Golden Rhyton

Santiago (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Koulev

Produced by Koulev Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Jury Award for Documentary

Passengers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Zdravko Dragnev, Tzvetan Dragnev

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Jury Award for Animated Film

Phantom (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sotir Gelev

Produced by Four Hands Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Documentary Director

Eldora Traykova for Before the End

Produced by ProFilm – Assen Vladimirov

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Animated Film Director Award

Brainstorming (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Shomov

Produced by ART 47 Ltd – Mariyana Pavlova

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Documentary Debut

Dolya Gavanski for Women’s Day (UK, Germany, Russia, Bulgaria)

Produced by Thea Films / Cultural Solidarity Media (UK), Elemag Pictures (Germany), MDR (Germany), Agitprop (Bulgaria)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Animated Film Debut Award

Bolt (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iliya Shekerdzhiev

Produced by Attract – Rumen Barosov

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Plovdiv Municipality Award

Lucifer (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Nikolova

Produced by Four Hands Studio

Supported by Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality

Honourable Mention for a Documentary Portrait

Partsalev (Bulgaria)

Directed byValentina Fidanova-Kolarova

Produced by Korund-X

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center



Special Mention - Documentary Films Competition

The White Eagles (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Shterianov

Produced by Doli Media Studio – Dobromir Chochov

Special Mention - Documentary Films Competition

Dorina (Bulgaria)

Directed by Atanas Kiryakov

Produced by Ars Digital Studio – Ivan Tonev

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Mention - Animated Films Competition

Marmalade (Bulgaria)

Directed by Radostina Neykova

Produced by Korund X

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Mention - Animated Films Competition

The Mud Man (Bulgaria)

Directed by Plamen Nikolov

Produced by N Film Productios

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Award of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers

Against the Course of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Produced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Critics Guild Award Documentary Films Competition

Silence With Dignity (Bulgaria)

Directed by Adela Peeva

Produced by Adela Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality

The Critics Guild Award Animated Films Competition

Phantom (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sotir Gelev

Produced by Four Hands Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Bulgarian National Film Archive Award

Silence With Dignity (Bulgaria)

Directed by Adela Peeva

Produced by Adela Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality

Academica 21 Association Award

We Loved Them So Much (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Ivanov

Produced by Magic Shop – Georgi Nikolov

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center