FNE at Golden Rhyton 2020: Bulgarian Doc and Animated Film Fest Goes Online

SOFIA: The 25th edition of the national film festival for documentaries and animated films Golden Rhyton , initially scheduled as a physical event (27 November - 3 December 2020) in the city of Plovdiv, is taking place online. The sudden decision came shortly after new COVID-19 restrictions were implemented on 27 November, which closed all theatres until 21 December. The festival opened on 4 December and will end on 10 December.

The festival includes 48 films, with 24 in the documentary competition and 12 in the animated films competition. The remaining 12 titles are in the Open Horizons “out of competition” section. Free of charge access to all films is available for viewers in Bulgaria, with the schedule on https://www.zlatenriton.bg/

The opening film was Jean Bergeron’s 53‘ documentary Berlin.The Art of Escape, a coproduction between France’s Fair Production, Canada’s Alpha Zoulou Films and Bulgaria’s Trivium Films.

Film director Mikhail Meltev, also a professor at the New Bulgarian University, will head the national jury. The other members are journalist Veselina Bojilova, film critic Olga Markova, animated films director Andrey Tsvetkov and scriptwriter/editor Dimitar Stoyanovich.

The festival is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv Municipality.

Competition

Documentary films

Pain (Bulgaria)

Directed by Valentina Fidanova-Kolarova

Produced by MLN Film – Zlatimir Kolarov

Ballad of Galilee (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ralitza Dimitrova

Produced by B Plus Film Ltd. – Plamen Gerasimov

The White Eagles (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Shterianov

Produced by Doli Media Studio – Dobromir Chochov

Women’s Day (UK, Germany, Russia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Dolya Gavanski

Produced by Thea Films / Cultural Solidarity Media (UK), Elemag Pictures (Germany), MDR (Germany), Agitprop (Bulgaria)

Supported by Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Dorina (Bulgaria)

Directed by Atanas Kiryakov

Produced by Ars Digital Studio – Ivan Tonev

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

A Record of Laughter (Bulgaria)

Directed by Oleg Kovachev

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

When the Deacon Met the Apostle (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pavel Pavlov

Produced by Vaik Films – Valerii Kostov

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Lucifer (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Nikolova

Produced by Four Hands Studio

Supported by Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality

My Gypsy Road (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vilma Kartalska

Produced by Raiza Vilm Productions, Javada Film

Supported by Culture National Fund

Silence With Dignity (Bulgaria)

Directed by Adela Peeva

Produced by Adela Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre, the Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality

The Sweetest Thing (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov

Produced by Agitprop

We Are the Pain (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boyan Рapazov

Produced by Ars Digital Studio – Ivan Tonev

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

We Loved Them So Much (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Ivanov

Produced by Magic Shop – Georgi Nikolov

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Sudden Inspiration (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Vasilev

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Partsalev (Bulgaria)

Directed byValentina Fidanova-Kolarova

Produced by Korund-X

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Passengers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Zdravko Dragnev, Tzvetan Dragnev

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Memory Staff (Bulgaria)

Directed by Mario Krastev

Produced by 41 T Gallery



Before the End (Bulgaria)

Directed by Eldora Traykova

Produced by ProFilm – Assen Vladimirov

The Challenge (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pepa Koshishka

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

A Sports Reporter (Bulgaria)

Directed by Peter Gaitandjiev

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Against the Course of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Produced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

The Epic Battle for Tutrakan (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Tsvetkova

Produced by MoD IC / Military TV

Coproduced by the National Museum of Military History

The Green Room (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borislav Kolev

Produced by Projector – Maria Landova

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

The Man With the Pipe (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Koulev

Produced by Koulev Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Competition

Animated films

Animation Quarantine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vessela Dantcheva, Dimitar Dimitrov – Animiter, Dalibor Rajninger, Evelina Rajninger, Ivan Popov – Zaeka, Petya Zlateva, Iva Tokmakchieva, Nastimir Tzachev, Velislava Shtarkova, Mira Yankova, Vera Doneva, Svilen Dimitrov, Silviya Ivanova, Radostina Neykova, Asparuh Petrov, Simeon Sokerov, Boris Despodov, Nataliya Atanasova, Dmitry Yagodin, Spartak Yordanov, Rositsa Raleva, Ivan Bogdanov, Milena Simeonova, Mina Zlateva, Alena Hovorkova

Produced by Compote Collective

Supported by Sofia Municipality Solidarity in Culture initiative 2020

Bolt (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iliya Shekerdzhiev

Produced by Attract – Rumen Barosov

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Brainstorming (Bulgaria)

Directed byVladimir Shomov

Produced by ART 47 Ltd – Mariyana Pavlova

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Hierarchy Glitch (Austria, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vessela Dantcheva

Produced by Klangforum Wien (Austria)

Coproduced by Compote Collective (Bulgaria)

Supported by Cultural Affairs Department of the City of Vienna, Federal Chancellery of Austria, German Federal Cultural Foundation and Interfaces, Creative Europe Programme of the EU

Quarantine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Produced by Metamorfoza-N

Love in Times of Tourism (Bulgaria)

Directed byVessela Dantcheva

Produced by Compote Collective

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Marmalade (Bulgaria)

Directed by Radostina Neykova

Produced by Korund X

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Mishou (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Milen Vitanov

Produced by ZDF Redaktion Siebenstein (Germany

Coproduced by Aktivist38 (Bulgaria), FFA, BKM (Germany)

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Uncle Parrot’s Rhymes (Bulgaria)

Directed by Katia Mankova

Produced by VizAr Production – Natalia Gyurova

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Phantom (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sotir Gelev

Produced by Four Hands Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

Santiago (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Koulev

Produced by Koulev Film Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre

The Mud Man (Bulgaria)

Directed by Plamen Nikolov

Produced by N Film Productions

Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre