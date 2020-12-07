FNE at Golden Rhyton 2020: Bulgarian Doc and Animated Film Fest Goes Online

The festival includes 48 films, with 24 in the documentary competition and 12 in the animated films competition. The remaining 12 titles are in the Open Horizons “out of competition” section. Free of charge access to all films is available for viewers in Bulgaria, with the schedule on https://www.zlatenriton.bg/
The opening film was Jean Bergeron’s 53‘ documentary Berlin.The Art of Escape, a coproduction between France’s Fair Production, Canada’s Alpha Zoulou Films and Bulgaria’s Trivium Films.
Film director Mikhail Meltev, also a professor at the New Bulgarian University, will head the national jury. The other members are journalist Veselina Bojilova, film critic Olga Markova, animated films director Andrey Tsvetkov and scriptwriter/editor Dimitar Stoyanovich.
The festival is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv Municipality.
Competition
Documentary films
Pain (Bulgaria)
Directed by Valentina Fidanova-Kolarova
Produced by MLN Film – Zlatimir Kolarov
Ballad of Galilee (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ralitza Dimitrova
Produced by B Plus Film Ltd. – Plamen Gerasimov
The White Eagles (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Shterianov
Produced by Doli Media Studio – Dobromir Chochov
Women’s Day (UK, Germany, Russia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Dolya Gavanski
Produced by Thea Films / Cultural Solidarity Media (UK), Elemag Pictures (Germany), MDR (Germany), Agitprop (Bulgaria)
Supported by Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Dorina (Bulgaria)
Directed by Atanas Kiryakov
Produced by Ars Digital Studio – Ivan Tonev
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
A Record of Laughter (Bulgaria)
Directed by Oleg Kovachev
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
When the Deacon Met the Apostle (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pavel Pavlov
Produced by Vaik Films – Valerii Kostov
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Lucifer (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Nikolova
Produced by Four Hands Studio
Supported by Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality
My Gypsy Road (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vilma Kartalska
Produced by Raiza Vilm Productions, Javada Film
Supported by Culture National Fund
Silence With Dignity (Bulgaria)
Directed by Adela Peeva
Produced by Adela Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre, the Culture Programme of Sofia Municipality
The Sweetest Thing (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov
Produced by Agitprop
We Are the Pain (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boyan Рapazov
Produced by Ars Digital Studio – Ivan Tonev
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
We Loved Them So Much (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Ivanov
Produced by Magic Shop – Georgi Nikolov
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Sudden Inspiration (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Vasilev
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Partsalev (Bulgaria)
Directed byValentina Fidanova-Kolarova
Produced by Korund-X
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Passengers (Bulgaria)
Directed by Zdravko Dragnev, Tzvetan Dragnev
Produced by Gala Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Memory Staff (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mario Krastev
Produced by 41 T Gallery
Before the End (Bulgaria)
Directed by Eldora Traykova
Produced by ProFilm – Assen Vladimirov
The Challenge (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pepa Koshishka
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
A Sports Reporter (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Gaitandjiev
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Against the Course of Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
Produced by Screening Emotions
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
The Epic Battle for Tutrakan (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Tsvetkova
Produced by MoD IC / Military TV
Coproduced by the National Museum of Military History
The Green Room (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borislav Kolev
Produced by Projector – Maria Landova
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
The Man With the Pipe (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Koulev
Produced by Koulev Film Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Competition
Animated films
Animation Quarantine (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vessela Dantcheva, Dimitar Dimitrov – Animiter, Dalibor Rajninger, Evelina Rajninger, Ivan Popov – Zaeka, Petya Zlateva, Iva Tokmakchieva, Nastimir Tzachev, Velislava Shtarkova, Mira Yankova, Vera Doneva, Svilen Dimitrov, Silviya Ivanova, Radostina Neykova, Asparuh Petrov, Simeon Sokerov, Boris Despodov, Nataliya Atanasova, Dmitry Yagodin, Spartak Yordanov, Rositsa Raleva, Ivan Bogdanov, Milena Simeonova, Mina Zlateva, Alena Hovorkova
Produced by Compote Collective
Supported by Sofia Municipality Solidarity in Culture initiative 2020
Bolt (Bulgaria)
Directed by Iliya Shekerdzhiev
Produced by Attract – Rumen Barosov
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Brainstorming (Bulgaria)
Directed byVladimir Shomov
Produced by ART 47 Ltd – Mariyana Pavlova
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Hierarchy Glitch (Austria, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vessela Dantcheva
Produced by Klangforum Wien (Austria)
Coproduced by Compote Collective (Bulgaria)
Supported by Cultural Affairs Department of the City of Vienna, Federal Chancellery of Austria, German Federal Cultural Foundation and Interfaces, Creative Europe Programme of the EU
Quarantine (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Produced by Metamorfoza-N
Love in Times of Tourism (Bulgaria)
Directed byVessela Dantcheva
Produced by Compote Collective
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Marmalade (Bulgaria)
Directed by Radostina Neykova
Produced by Korund X
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Mishou (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Milen Vitanov
Produced by ZDF Redaktion Siebenstein (Germany
Coproduced by Aktivist38 (Bulgaria), FFA, BKM (Germany)
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Uncle Parrot’s Rhymes (Bulgaria)
Directed by Katia Mankova
Produced by VizAr Production – Natalia Gyurova
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Phantom (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sotir Gelev
Produced by Four Hands Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
Santiago (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Koulev
Produced by Koulev Film Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre
The Mud Man (Bulgaria)
Directed by Plamen Nikolov
Produced by N Film Productions
Supported by the Bulgarian National FiIm Centre