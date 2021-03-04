mk2 Films Picks Up Bulgarian/French Women Do Cry

SOFIA: France’s mk2 Films has picked up Mina Mileva’s and Vesela Kazakova’s second feature film Women Do Cry, a Bulgarian/French coproduction from Sofia based Activist 38 and Ici et La Productions. The plot of the film refers to gender-based violence in the female directing duo’s native country Bulgaria.

The script is co-written by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova and her twin sister Bilyana Kazakova, a well-known theatre and film actress in Bulgaria. The cast also includes the 2021 Golden Globe nominee Maria Bakalova, acclaimed for her off-beat performance as Tutar Sagdiyev in Sasha Baron-Cohen’s 2020 comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four by Two Films/Oak Spring Productions).

Women Do Cry won the 5,000 EUR When East Meets West Film Centre Serbia Development Award in January 2020. The project was consistently supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, ARTE France Cinema and Eurimages (110, 000 EUR).

Activist 38 is now in coproduction with Spain’s Distinto Films on Avelina Prat’s feature debut Vasil with award-winning Bulgarian actor Ivan Barnev in the cast.

Mileva’s and Kazakova’s feature debut Cat In the Wall, coproduced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38, France’s Ici et Là Productions and UK Glasshead, was part of the Feature Film Selection of the 2020 European Film Awards.