Sofia Meetings Takes Place Online for the Second Time

The total number of the participating projects is 43, up from 38 in 2020.
The Second Film Projects selection contains eight projects, five of them coming from FNE countries. The Plus Minus One Projects section for first and third films consists of 13 projects, five of which come from FNE countries.
There are 11 projects in the Projects in Bank section, and eight in the First Film First section.
The Works in Progress section comprises 16 features, five documentaries and seven short films.
For the first time a selection of TV series projects will be presented to over 120 participants.
Second Film Projects:
Frost (Serbia)
Directed by Pavle Vuckovic
Produced by Plan 9
Gregorius the Chosen One (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomasz Mielnik
Produced by Background Films
Maya (Cyprus)
Directed by Tonia Mishiali
Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films
Selected in partnership with MFI
Sand Chronicles (Serbia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Petar Ristovski
Produced by Living Pictures
Coproduced by Gala Film
The Most Beautiful Woman I Ever Killed (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asen Blatechki
Produced by Front Film
Plus Minus One
Djahmet (North Macedonia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura, Sektor Film
My Father’s Shoes (Bulgaria)
Directed by Hristo Simeonov
Produced by Contrast Films
The Talentless (Serbia)
Directed by Radivoje Bukvić
Produced by Prikaz Film
The Bloc (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Chouchkov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
The Great Match (Poland)
Directed by Filip Syczyński
Tarik Hachoud (producer)
Produced by Match & Spark
Selected in partnership with EAVE
Projects In Bank:
69 Meters / AKA 22 Meters (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Denolyubov
Produced by Geopoly Film
Catane (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Micshie
Produced by Studioset
Selected in partnership with Apulia Film Forum
Lee Chun (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Tenev
Produced by Bright Films
Plateau (Germany, Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Ilian Metev
Produced by Chaconna Films
The Elevator (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yassen Grigorov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
Usud (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Set Sail Films
First Film First Projects:
Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Embryo (Serbia)
Directed by Maša Šarović
Produced by Jelena Šoškić
Lost Years (Slovenia)
Directed by Aron Horvath Botka
Night Waves (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Heraković
Produced by Tamara Babun, Matija Drniković
Yugo Florida (Serbia)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Marija Stojanović
Works in Progress:
Fiction Feature Films
Bo Nan Za (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Getov
Produced by CineEye Pictures, Mono Collective
Chamla (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victor Bojinov
Produced by Gala Film
How I Learned To Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by Sense Production, Kinorama, Silverart, Art Fest
I Am Fine, Thanks (Lithuania)
Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas
Produced by Dansu Films
Jiri (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petya Yossifova
Ivan Tonev (producer)
Produced by Ars Digital Studio
Mimi (North Macedonia)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio
Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov
Denis Ivanov, Oleg Sentsov, Dariusz Jablonski,
Produced by Arthouse Traffic, Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
Snow White Dies At The End (North Macedonia)
Directed by Kristijan Risteski
Produced by Vertigo Visual
Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Pavlov
Produced by АРТ 47 / Red Carpet
The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Produced by Making Movies Oy
The Short Straw (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimiter Petkov
Produced by Ars Digital Studio
The Word (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Beata Parkanová (director)
Produced by love.FRAME, Azyl Production, Bontonfilm Studios
Veggie Garden In The Conflict Zone (Georgia)
Directed by Besik Solomonashvili
Produced by Bisstudia, Caucasian Film Service
φ1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)
Directed by Teo Ushev
Produced by Peripeteia
Documentary Films
Before The End (Bulgaria)
Directed by Eldora Traykova
Produced by ProFilm
The Cars We Drove Into Capitalism (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov
Produced by Agitprop
The Last Of The Seagulls (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Produced by Making Movies Oy
Shorts
Breathe (Bulgaria)
Directed by Biser Jonev
Produced by Chapla, Visionary Foundation
From Here To There (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Martev
Produced by Modern Minds Productions, Euro Films
Good Night, Lily (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Vulchev
Produced by Equal
Santiago (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Koulev
Produced by Koulev Film Production
Shell In Love (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svilen Dimitrov
Produced by Miramar Film
Spell (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victoria Karakoleva
Produced by Four Elementz / Studio 1+1
Whoever (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milko Yovchev
Produced by Replica