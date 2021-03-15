Sofia Meetings Takes Place Online for the Second Time

SOFIA: The 18th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market, set to take place from 17 to 24 March 2021 within the 25th Anniversary Sofia International Film Festival , will be held online, due to the COVID 19 pandemic. In less than a year, the organisers of the event are forced to do so for the second time, as its previous edition took place in July 2020 instead of March 2020.

The total number of the participating projects is 43, up from 38 in 2020.

The Second Film Projects selection contains eight projects, five of them coming from FNE countries. The Plus Minus One Projects section for first and third films consists of 13 projects, five of which come from FNE countries.

There are 11 projects in the Projects in Bank section, and eight in the First Film First section.

The Works in Progress section comprises 16 features, five documentaries and seven short films.

For the first time a selection of TV series projects will be presented to over 120 participants.

Second Film Projects:

Frost (Serbia)

Directed by Pavle Vuckovic

Produced by Plan 9

Gregorius the Chosen One (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomasz Mielnik

Produced by Background Films

Maya (Cyprus)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

Selected in partnership with MFI

Sand Chronicles (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Petar Ristovski

Produced by Living Pictures

Coproduced by Gala Film



The Most Beautiful Woman I Ever Killed (Bulgaria)

Directed by Asen Blatechki

Produced by Front Film

Plus Minus One

Djahmet (North Macedonia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura, Sektor Film

My Father’s Shoes (Bulgaria)

Directed by Hristo Simeonov

Produced by Contrast Films

The Talentless (Serbia)

Directed by Radivoje Bukvić

Produced by Prikaz Film

The Bloc (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktor Chouchkov

Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

The Great Match (Poland)

Directed by Filip Syczyński

Tarik Hachoud (producer)

Produced by Match & Spark

Selected in partnership with EAVE

Projects In Bank:

69 Meters / AKA 22 Meters (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Denolyubov

Produced by Geopoly Film

Catane (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Micshie

Produced by Studioset

Selected in partnership with Apulia Film Forum

Lee Chun (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Tenev

Produced by Bright Films



Plateau (Germany, Bulgaria, UK)

Directed by Ilian Metev

Produced by Chaconna Films

The Elevator (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yassen Grigorov

Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

Usud (Serbia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Set Sail Films

First Film First Projects:

Blue Banks (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Embryo (Serbia)

Directed by Maša Šarović

Produced by Jelena Šoškić



Lost Years (Slovenia)

Directed by Aron Horvath Botka



Night Waves (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Heraković

Produced by Tamara Babun, Matija Drniković



Yugo Florida (Serbia)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Marija Stojanović

Works in Progress:



Fiction Feature Films



Bo Nan Za (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Getov

Produced by CineEye Pictures, Mono Collective

Chamla (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victor Bojinov

Produced by Gala Film



How I Learned To Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by Sense Production, Kinorama, Silverart, Art Fest



I Am Fine, Thanks (Lithuania)

Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas

Produced by Dansu Films

Jiri (Bulgaria)

Directed by Petya Yossifova

Ivan Tonev (producer)

Produced by Ars Digital Studio

Mimi (North Macedonia)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Sentsov

Denis Ivanov, Oleg Sentsov, Dariusz Jablonski,

Produced by Arthouse Traffic, Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De



Snow White Dies At The End (North Macedonia)

Directed by Kristijan Risteski

Produced by Vertigo Visual



Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Pavlov

Produced by АРТ 47 / Red Carpet

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies Oy

The Short Straw (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimiter Petkov

Produced by Ars Digital Studio

The Word (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Beata Parkanová (director)

Produced by love.FRAME, Azyl Production, Bontonfilm Studios

Veggie Garden In The Conflict Zone (Georgia)

Directed by Besik Solomonashvili

Produced by Bisstudia, Caucasian Film Service

φ1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)

Directed by Teo Ushev

Produced by Peripeteia

Documentary Films



Before The End (Bulgaria)

Directed by Eldora Traykova

Produced by ProFilm



The Cars We Drove Into Capitalism (Bulgaria)

Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov

Produced by Agitprop

The Last Of The Seagulls (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies Oy



Shorts

Breathe (Bulgaria)

Directed by Biser Jonev

Produced by Chapla, Visionary Foundation

From Here To There (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Martev

Produced by Modern Minds Productions, Euro Films

Good Night, Lily (Bulgaria)

Directed by Peter Vulchev

Produced by Equal

Santiago (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Koulev

Produced by Koulev Film Production



Shell In Love (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svilen Dimitrov

Produced by Miramar Film

Spell (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victoria Karakoleva

Produced by Four Elementz / Studio 1+1

Whoever (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milko Yovchev

Produced by Replica