15-03-2021

Sofia Meetings Takes Place Online for the Second Time

SOFIA: The 18th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market, set to take place from 17 to 24 March 2021 within the 25th Anniversary Sofia International Film Festival, will be held online, due to the COVID 19 pandemic. In less than a year, the organisers of the event are forced to do so for the second time, as its previous edition took place in July 2020 instead of March 2020.

The total number of the participating projects is 43, up from 38 in 2020.

The Second Film Projects selection contains eight projects, five of them coming from FNE countries. The Plus Minus One Projects section for first and third films consists of 13 projects, five of which come from FNE countries.

There are 11 projects in the Projects in Bank section, and eight in the First Film First section.

The Works in Progress section comprises 16 features, five documentaries and seven short films.

For the first time a selection of TV series projects will be presented to over 120 participants.

Second Film Projects:

Frost (Serbia)
Directed by Pavle Vuckovic
Produced by Plan 9

Gregorius the Chosen One (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomasz Mielnik
Produced by Background Films

Maya (Cyprus)
Directed by Tonia Mishiali
Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films
Selected in partnership with MFI

Sand Chronicles (Serbia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Petar Ristovski
Produced by Living Pictures
Coproduced by Gala Film

The Most Beautiful Woman I Ever Killed (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asen Blatechki
Produced by Front Film

Plus Minus One

Djahmet (North Macedonia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura, Sektor Film

My Father’s Shoes (Bulgaria)
Directed by Hristo Simeonov
Produced by Contrast Films

The Talentless (Serbia)
Directed by Radivoje Bukvić
Produced by Prikaz Film

The Bloc (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Chouchkov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

The Great Match (Poland)
Directed by Filip Syczyński
Tarik Hachoud (producer)
Produced by Match & Spark
Selected in partnership with EAVE

Projects In Bank:

69 Meters / AKA 22 Meters (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Denolyubov
Produced by Geopoly Film

Catane (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Micshie
Produced by Studioset
Selected in partnership with Apulia Film Forum

Lee Chun (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Tenev
Produced by Bright Films

Plateau (Germany, Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Ilian Metev
Produced by Chaconna Films

The Elevator (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yassen Grigorov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

Usud (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Set Sail Films

First Film First Projects:

Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film

Embryo (Serbia)
Directed by Maša Šarović
Produced by Jelena Šoškić

Lost Years (Slovenia)
Directed by Aron Horvath Botka

Night Waves (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Heraković
Produced by Tamara Babun, Matija Drniković

Yugo Florida (Serbia)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Marija Stojanović

Works in Progress:

Fiction Feature Films

Bo Nan Za (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Getov
Produced by CineEye Pictures, Mono Collective

Chamla (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victor Bojinov
Produced by Gala Film

How I Learned To Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by Sense Production, Kinorama, Silverart, Art Fest

I Am Fine, Thanks (Lithuania)
Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas 
Produced by Dansu Films

Jiri (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petya Yossifova 
Ivan Tonev (producer)
Produced by Ars Digital Studio

Mimi (North Macedonia)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski 
Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Rhino (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleg Sentsov 
Denis Ivanov, Oleg Sentsov, Dariusz Jablonski,
Produced by Arthouse Traffic, Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Snow White Dies At The End (North Macedonia)
Directed by Kristijan Risteski
Produced by Vertigo Visual

Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Pavlov
Produced by АРТ 47 / Red Carpet

The Good Driver (Finland, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov 
Produced by Making Movies Oy

The Short Straw (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimiter Petkov
Produced by Ars Digital Studio

The Word (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Beata Parkanová (director)
Produced by love.FRAME, Azyl Production, Bontonfilm Studios

Veggie Garden In The Conflict Zone (Georgia)
Directed by Besik Solomonashvili
Produced by Bisstudia, Caucasian Film Service

φ1.618 (Bulgaria, Canada)
Directed by Teo Ushev
Produced by Peripeteia

Documentary Films

Before The End (Bulgaria)
Directed by Eldora Traykova
Produced by ProFilm

The Cars We Drove Into Capitalism (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boris Missirkov, Georgi Bogdanov 
Produced by Agitprop

The Last Of The Seagulls (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov 
Produced by Making Movies Oy

Shorts

Breathe (Bulgaria)
Directed by Biser Jonev
Produced by Chapla, Visionary Foundation

From Here To There (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Martev
Produced by Modern Minds Productions, Euro Films

Good Night, Lily (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Vulchev
Produced by Equal

Santiago (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Koulev
Produced by Koulev Film Production

Shell In Love (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svilen Dimitrov
Produced by Miramar Film

Spell (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victoria Karakoleva
Produced by Four Elementz / Studio 1+1

Whoever (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milko Yovchev
Produced by Replica

