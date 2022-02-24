Peter Todorov Appointed New Director of Bulgarian National Film Center

SOFIA: Petar Todorov, experienced manager of independent cinemas and international film festivals, has been appointed Executive Director of the Bulgarian NFC for a five-year term. This happened after he successfully went through an official application procedure conducted by a commission specially nominated by the Ministry of Culture on 7 February 2022.

Todorov, who holds a Master's Degree in European Studies from the Sofia St. Kliment Ohridski University, is replacing Acting Director Kamen Balkanski, who returns to his main activity as Head of the Creative Europe’s Media office – Bulgaria, after having run the national film institution for nearly eight months.

"I come with the knowledge, experience, energy and desire to work for the proper allocation of public funds among producers, distributors, festivals organisers, promoters and exhibitors, but also to exercise a greater control over how these funds are spent. The first task I will take on is the return of the Bulgarian NFC to its normal functioning by preparing the new Rules of Procedure and a 5-year National Programme for the Development of the Bulgarian Film Industry”, Todorov said.

Bulgaria’s new Minister of Culture Atanas Atanasov, himself appointed on 13 December 2021, officially introduced Todorov to the team of the institution on 22 February 2022.