FESTIVALS: Sofia Film Festival 2022 Ready to Kick Off with Sofia Meetings Postponed

SOFIA: The 26th Sofia International Film Fest will take place from 10 to 31 March 2022, going back to its traditional form of a physical event. A total of 80 films from its programme will be screened online at the same time.

Bulgaria’s most important film industry event Sofia Meetings postpones its 19th edition to the early summer. The organisers promise that the well-known formats, mostly related to first and second film projects, will be back on 6-12 June 2022.

The festival will also screen selected titles in Bulgaria’s second largest city Plovdiv (17-27 March 2022) and in Varna (18-25 March 2022). The town of Burgas will starts its festival programme on 31 March 2022.

The eminent screenwriter and author Angel Wagenstein will be honoured for his exceptional contribution to the art of cinema. In the year of his 100th anniversary he will get the Sofia Prize of the Sofia Municipality. The official ceremony will also include the screening of the digitally restored Cannes 1959 Grand Jury Prize winner Stars. The film will remind the exceptional collaboration between the screenwriter Wagenstein and the cult German director Konrad Wolf.

The British film director Tony Palmer will also receive a recognition, this time it will be the 26th SFF edition Special Award.

A retrospective entitled Women in cinema will illustrate this year's festival theme. The films will be shown before the official opening on 10 March 2022, with the French Both Sides of the Blade directed by Claire Denis and produced by Curiosa Films.

Two Bulgarian debuts have been selected for the main international competition: Andrey Paunov’s January coproduced by Bulgaria’s Portokal, Portugal’s Terratreme Filmes and Luxembourg's Tarantula, and Svetoslav Draganov’s Humble, coproduced by Bulgaria’s Contast Films with Romania’s Parada Film and Digital Cube.

The international jury will be headed by Bulgarian film directress Iglika Triffonova and will also include four more film directors: Lech Majewski from Poland, Oleg Sentsov from Ukraine, Radivoje Andrić from Serbia and Zlatina Rousseva from Bulgaria/Belgium.

International Competition:

The Windseeker (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Mihai Sofronea

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Chouchkov Brothers, Living Pictures (Serbia), Romanian Film Centre

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

The Den (Italy)

Directed by Beatrice Baldacci

Wolf (Ireland, Poland)

Directed by Nathalie Biancheri

Coproduced by Lava Films

Wild Roots (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute Hungary, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Absent Director (Iran)

Directed by Arvand Dashtaray

A Love Song (USA)

Directed by Max Walker-Silverman

Miss Osaka (Denmark, Norway, Japan)

Directed by Daniel Dencik

Time of Impatience (Turkey)

Directed by Aydin Orak

Humble (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

Produced by Contast Films

Coproduced by Parada Film and Digital Cube

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Romanian Film Centre

Sonata (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by Mediabrigade

Supported by Polish Film Institute

Toubab (Germany, Senegal)

Directed by Florian Dietrich

January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)

Directed by Andrey Paunov

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula

Supported by Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme