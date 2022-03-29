29-03-2022

FESTIVALS: Moving Body Festival 2022 Opens Call for Application for International Competition

By

    VARNA: Short films experimenting with the video medium, dance and movement, with a strong choreographic sensibility and original concept, are welcome in the international competition of the 7th edition of the Moving Body Festival (28 October-6 November 2022). The deadline for applications is 18 June 2022.

    The category is open to a wide range of genres, from experimental, narrative, social and documentary, to hybrid forms and dance films made with virtual and augmented reality.

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Bulgaria

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Sofia FF 2022: Prize Winners: Sonata Takes Top Prize FNE Podcast: Nu Boyana Studios CEO Yariv Lerner »