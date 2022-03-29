FESTIVALS: Moving Body Festival 2022 Opens Call for Application for International Competition

VARNA: Short films experimenting with the video medium, dance and movement, with a strong choreographic sensibility and original concept, are welcome in the international competition of the 7th edition of the Moving Body Festival (28 October-6 November 2022). The deadline for applications is 18 June 2022.

The category is open to a wide range of genres, from experimental, narrative, social and documentary, to hybrid forms and dance films made with virtual and augmented reality.

Click HERE for the press release.