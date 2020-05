ZAGREB: The eighth edition of the TV market NEM Dubrovnik, originally scheduled to take place in June, has postponed its event and will instead join forces with its sister event NEM Zagreb to hold a joint market in Zagreb running 9 – 11 December 2020, under the title NEM Dubrovnik Meets Zagreb.

The Dubrovnik market and conference was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The three-day market will consist of screenings, panel discussions and presentations aimed at representatives of the TV market in Croatia and beyond. This year will see the launch of a new component, TV Tech Showcase, aimed at technology companies for the presentation of innovative IT solutions that assist the development of the industry. The event is organised by the Croatian company Mediavision.