FESTIVALS: Animafest Zagreb Postponed

The festival will announce new dates when they are decided. In the meantime, Animafest Zagreb has prepared a virtual programme under the title Animafest Insights, available on the festival's website and social media pages.

"We are extremely sorry that early this summer Zagreb will not be able to host the world’s most significant animators. However, circumstances have forced us to shift the festival dates for the first time in history. Our duty is to take a responsible and mature stand regarding the current situation, but let us hope that we will soon have a chance to present our entire programme," said Daniel Šuljić, the festival’s artistic director.