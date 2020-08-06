Croatia Updates Guidelines for Filming during the Pandemic

ZAGREB: A relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 patients has allowed Croatia to encourage the return of international filmmakers. The Croatian Institute of Public Health issued new, updated guidelines for the production and filming of audiovisual and music material during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, as few persons as possible should be present on set at the same time. If possible, work should be organised in several shifts, with a 30-minute break, which should be used for cleaning and disinfecting of the work space.

The arrivals and departures of artists, employees and personnel should avoid close contact. The crew must take their own temperature at home each morning and cannot come to work if their temperature is higher than 37.2°C and/or if they have respiratory difficulties.

Where it is not possible to maintain a safe physical distance for filming, it is recommended that people affected should minimise their personal contacts during the filming period. Cleaning and disinfection of costumes, props and other equipment, especially audio and video equipment used by a larger number of persons (earpieces, microphones, etc) needs to be performed after each use.

For each shoot, a system of keeping records of people who are present at location needs to be introduced in order to facilitate contact monitoring in case of possible SARS-CoV-2 contagion.

At the moment, there are no travel restrictions for EU/EEA citizens. Citizens of other countries might be asked to provide proof of their professional engagement in Croatia. All instructions for entering Croatia and other relevant information, including daily numbers of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients, are regularly updated at the central Croatian website for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 situation in the country.