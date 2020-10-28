FESTIVALS: Zagreb Film Festival 2020 Goes Online

ZAGREB: The Zagreb Film Festival will hold its 18th edition entirely online, on the platforms kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film . The festival becomes the latest in a series of autumn festivals to take the decision in light of the constant increase of the number of newly infected with coronavirus and the goal of preserving the health of the audience and the festival team.

“Preparing this year's edition of the festival, we drafted several different scenarios which we, like a constantly dissatisfied film director, changed, supplemented and adapted, rearranging the festival in various combinations of online and offline variants, hoping we’d be able to present the art of selected films where they belong - on the big screen. We have faced a number of challenges from the very beginning of our festival. This one is perhaps the biggest so far. But I firmly believe that next year we will celebrate the film again as it deserves - in the presence of the author, physically close to each other, with conversation and some fun,” the director of the Zagreb Film Festival, Boris T. Matić said.

The 18th Zagreb Film Festival will be held on its previously announced dates, 8 – 15 November 2020. Films from the Main Programme - feature and short competitions and the programme Again with Us, as well as the accompanying programmes Big 5 and Festivals under the spotlight, will be shown on kinoeuropa.hr. The competition programme of domestic short films Checkers will be presented on the platform croatian.film, dedicated to short forms.

The Industry Programme for film professionals and the interested public will also be held online.

The complete competition and accompanying programme of the 18th Zagreb Film Festival will be announced on 3 November, the festival organisers told FNE.