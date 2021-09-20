GRANTS: Croatia Announces Minority Coproduction and COVID-19 Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has distributed 899,300 EUR / 1,817,000 HRK as support for minority coproductions and 74,700 EUR / 560,000 HRK as support for additional filming costs due to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at its latest call.

Five projects out of 29 applications for minority coproduction grants were chosen for co-financing, and the biggest grant of 730,300 EUR / 550,000 HRK went to Prvi maj directed by Mladen Đorđević, coproduced by Croatia's Kinorama.

Additional costs were approved for the shooting of the feature films Vampires from Miljacka directed by Pavo Marinkovic and produced by Telefilm, Seventh Heaven directed by Jasna Nanut and produced by Fifteenth Art, and Pula directed by Andrej Korovljev and produced by Kinematograf, due to extraordinary COVID-19 circumstances.

The grants were announced on 15 September 2021.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.