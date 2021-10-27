Croatia Presents 13 New Projects at DocLisboa 2021

The long documentary Factories to the Workers by Srđan Kovačević, produced by Fade in, is presented in the From the Earth to the Moon competition programme, while the Green Years section, which is dedicated to student films, is presenting a total of 17 Croatian films produced by the Academy for Dramatic Arts of the Zagreb University.
In the industry programme Nebulae, a pitching session is organised for nine projects in development, and four recently filmed projects are available to film festivals' programmers, distributors, sales agents, exhibitors and press.
The industry programme was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).
“This is the first ever inter-institutional cooperation of this sort between Portugal and Croatia, and I am confident that it is the beginning of a lasting relationship. In the audiovisual sector we share similar challenges as so-called low production capacity countries. It should come as no surprise then that Portugal and Croatia find themselves to be natural allies in the European policy debates which shape our future”, head of HAVC Chris Marcich told FNE.
Marcich added that both countries remain very desirable filming destinations not only because of their beautiful landscapes, but also because of the high quality of their film professionals.
Nebulae Programme Dedicated to Croatian Films Includes:
Selected Films Produced in 2021:
The Building / Hrvatskog narodnog preporoda (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by 15art
On the Cold Line / Na snježnoj crti (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Ribarić
Produced by Lux film
The People Are the Way / Put su ljudi (Croatia)
Directed by Tomislav Krnić
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly
Osijek Copenhagen, City Searching for a Killer / Osijek Kopenhagen, grad traži ubojicu (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Faktor
Produced by Bonobostudio
Projects in the Pitching Forum:
Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible / Budi realan traži nemoguće (Croatia)
Directed by Vanja Juranić
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Kompot
Being Related to John Malkovich / Biti u rodu s Johnom Malkovichem (Croatia, Italy)
Directed by Luka Mavretić
Produced by 4 Film
Coproduced by Tesla Production
Cordon (Croatia)
Directed by Anton Mezulić
Produced by Restart
European Union Wolf / Vuk Europske Unije (Croatia)
Directed by Jadran Boban
Produced by Hulahop
Motel (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Mojzeš
Produced by Kadromat
Coproduced by Castor Multimedia
My Brother’s Children / Djeca mog brata (Croatia)
Directed by Milivoj Puhlovski
Produced by Metar 60
People in My House (Croatia, the Netherlands)
Directed by Tatjana Božić
Produced by Lewa Productions
Coproduced by Conijn Films, Spacedust Productions
Underground Top Charts (Croatia)
Directed by Lidija Špegar
Produced by Factum
A Year of Endless Days / Godina prođe, dan nikako (Croatia)
Directed by Renata Lučić
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly