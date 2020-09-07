Sony Pictures Animation Partners With Cyprus RISE Research Center

Sony Pictures Animation and RISE CoE will collaborate to develop technological advances to assist in the early stages of production, including storyboarding.



Through the partnership, RISE will contribute highly skilled researchers from the Computer Graphics and Machine Learning domains to collaborate with the expert technical team at Sony Pictures Animation with the goal of developing new technology that will allow artists to be nimbler and more efficient in the creation of storyboards for animated features, shorts, and series. Both parties will combine technical expertise in an effort to develop a set of prototype tools that will utilise advanced 3D and Machine Learning techniques that have the potential to revolutionise the industry, empowering storyboard artists by reducing iteration time and allowing them to focus on the creative.