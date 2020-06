MIDPOINT Goes Online with Works in Development

PRAGUE: MIDPOINT will present nine feature film projects at its online third edition of Works in Development = Feature Launch on 7 July 2020.

Film industry professionals can register HERE until 25 June to watch the event.

One winning project will receive a 10,000 EUR development award. A connecting cottbus Award and Rotterdam Film Lab Award will also be presented.

The projects are:

Crissea IV (Romania)

Director/Writer: Vladimir Dembinski

Producer: Bogdan Craciun, Libra Film Productions

Kyuka (Greece)

Director/Writer: Kostis Charamountanis

Producer: Danae Spathara, Heretic

Neither Voice (Slovenia)

Director/Writer: Ester Ivakic

Writer: Nika Jurman

Producer: Andraz Jeric, Temporama

Sara’s Bungalow (Poland)

Writer: Malgorzata Pilacinska

Director: Julia Rogowska

Producer: Krystyna Kantor, Shipsboy

The Fragile Beauty of Masculinity (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Director/Writer: Andrea Culkova

Producer: Miroslav Novak, Duracfilm

Katarina Krnacova, Silverart

The Sanctuary (Bulgaria)

Writer: Aleksandra Genova

Director: Katerina Borisova

Producer: Elini Dekidis, Semperia Films

Two Times One (Bulgaria)

Director/Writer: Vladimir Petev

Producer: Vanja Rainova, Portokal

Usud (Serbia)

Director/Writer: Stevan Malesevic

Producer: Andrijana Sofranic Sucur, Set Sail Films, NANA 143

Vacuum (Ukraine)

Writer/Director: Yelizaveta Smity

Producer: Aleksandra Kostina, Bosonfilm