FNE at Berlinale 2022: Czech Film in Berlin

The Official Selection includes 4 Czech films and 1 Czech series in Panorama, Generation, Series and Classics sections, 2 film projects in development will be presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market, 1 series at the Berlinale Co-Pro Series, and over 10 brand-new works will be screened at the EFM. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its division Czech Film Center, will be presented at the EFM yet again with a virtual presentation including all you may need to know about Czech cinema at the moment. (READ MORE)
Czech films and series in the Official Selection
SOMEWHERE OVER THE CHEMTRAILS
Panorama | world premiere | debut
SUZIE IN THE GARDEN
Generation Kplus | world premiere
SUSPICION
Berlinale Series
LARKS ON A STRING
Berlinale Classics | world premiere of digitally restored version
BEAUTIFUL BEINGS
Panorama | world premiere
Berlinale Co-Production Market & Berlinale Co-Pro Series
Market Screenings
CZECH FILM CENTER AT BERLINALE AND EFM
Markéta Šantrochová | Head of Czech Film Center | on-site & online
Barbora Lochmanová | Festival Relations - Feature Films | online
Vítězslav Chovanec | Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts | online