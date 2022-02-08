08-02-2022

FNE at Berlinale 2022: Czech Film in Berlin

By Czech Film Center
    FNE at Berlinale 2022: Czech Film in Berlin

    Czech films at Berlinale 2022: A powerful showing of Czech cinema

    The Official Selection includes 4 Czech films and 1 Czech series in Panorama, Generation, Series and Classics sections, 2 film projects in development will be presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market, 1 series at the Berlinale Co-Pro Series, and over 10 brand-new works will be screened at the EFM. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its division Czech Film Center, will be presented at the EFM yet again with a virtual presentation including all you may need to know about Czech cinema at the moment. (READ MORE)

    THE VIRTUAL PRESENTATION

    Czech films and series in the Official Selection

    SOMEWHERE OVER THE CHEMTRAILS
    Panorama | world premiere | debut

    Read synopsis, watch the trailer, check the screenings, see sales and other contacts!

     

     

     

    SUZIE IN THE GARDEN
    Generation Kplus | world premiere

    Read synopsis, watch the trailer, check the screenings, see sales and other contacts!

     

     

     

    SUSPICION
    Berlinale Series

    Read synopsis, watch the trailer, check the screenings, see sales and other contacts!

     

     

     

    LARKS ON A STRING
    Berlinale Classics | world premiere of digitally restored version

    Read synopsis, watch the trailer, check the screenings, see sales and other contacts!

     

     

     

    BEAUTIFUL BEINGS
    Panorama | world premiere

    Read synopsis, watch the trailer, check the screenings, see sales and other contacts!

     

     

    Berlinale Co-Production Market & Berlinale Co-Pro Series
    READ ABOUT PROJECTS

    Market Screenings

    BROWSE THE LIST of more than 10 Czech brand-new works screened at the market

    CZECH FILM CENTER AT BERLINALE AND EFM

    Markéta Šantrochová | Head of Czech Film Center | on-site & online
    Barbora Lochmanová | Festival Relations - Feature Films | online
    Vítězslav Chovanec | Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts | online

    Published in Czech Republic
    More in this category:« dok.incubator Calls for Czech and Slovak Documentaries