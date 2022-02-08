FNE at Berlinale 2022: Czech Film in Berlin

The Official Selection includes 4 Czech films and 1 Czech series in Panorama, Generation, Series and Classics sections, 2 film projects in development will be presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market, 1 series at the Berlinale Co-Pro Series, and over 10 brand-new works will be screened at the EFM. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its division Czech Film Center, will be presented at the EFM yet again with a virtual presentation including all you may need to know about Czech cinema at the moment. (READ MORE)

THE VIRTUAL PRESENTATION

Czech films and series in the Official Selection