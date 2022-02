Occupation Dominates Czech Film Critics‘ Awards

PRAGUE: Michal Nohejl's feature debut Occupation dominated the 12th Czech Film Critics’ Awards, winning in four categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Script.

The offbeat drama about events that unfold when a drunk Soviet commander stumbles into a party in a provincial theatre in occupied Czechoslovakia of the 1970s had been nominated in six categories. It was produced by Unit and Sofa in coproduction with the Czech Television and PFX, and supported by the Czech Film Fund.

Czech Film Critics’ Awards 2021 Winners:

Best Film:

Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michal Nohejl

Produced by Unit and Sofa, Czech Television and PFX, producers Jan Hlavsa, Julie Žáčková

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Documentary:

Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Produced by nutprodukce, Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Director:

Michal Nohejl for Occupation / Okupace

Best Screenplay:

Vojtěch Mašek & Marek Šindelka for Occupation / Okupace

Audiovisual Achievement:

Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia) – art concept

Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Actor:

Václav Neužil for Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska , producers Kryštof Mucha, David Ondříček

Best Actress:

Pavla Gajdošíková for Emma in Love / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Prušinovský

Produced by Offside Men, Czech Television, PubRes, producers Jan Prušinovský, Ondřej Zima

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Innogy Award for Newcomer of the Year:

Michal Nohejl for Occupation / Okupace

Offscreen Award:

The Defender / Ochránce

Directed by Tereza Kopáčová, Tomáš Mašín

Produced by Czech TV

Best Short Film:

Love, Dad / Milý tati (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Produced by 13ka

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund