06-03-2022

KVIFF 2022: Karlovy Vary Film Festival Refuses Call to Ban All Russian Films

By
    The director Vitaly Mansky - The best documentary award at KVIFF 2018 The director Vitaly Mansky - The best documentary award at KVIFF 2018 photo: KVIFF

    KARLOVY VARY: The organisers of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival have announced that they will not boycott all Russian films at this year’s edition (1-9 July 2022) but will not screen Russian films or accept anyone who is associated with the Russian government or supports military aggression.

    This aligns the Czech festival with other major events including Cannes, Venice and Toronto, who have refused the call for a blanket boycott but have placed restrictions on Russian films and attendees from Russia.

    The festival announced it would offer a special presentation of Vitaly Mansky’s Putin’s Witnesses. The film, which was named best feature-length documentary at KVIFF 2018, is distributed in the Czech Republic by the KVIFF subsidiary Aerofilms. Proceeds from the screenings will be donated to the non-profit organisation People in Need.

    For  the full statement of the festival organisers Click HERE.

     

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR2022: Distributor Jan Jílek Zátopek Wins Czech Lion Awards »