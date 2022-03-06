Zátopek Wins Czech Lion Awards

PRAGUE: The biopic of famous Czech athlete Zátopek won in 8 categories at the 29th Czech Lion Awards , including Best Feature Film of 2021, Best Director and Actor in a Leading Role. Its main competitor Occupation was awarded three statues. During the ceremony, Czech filmmakers strongly supported Ukraine against the Russian attack.

Czech Lion Awards 2021 Winners

Best feature film:

Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska , producers Kryštof Mucha, David Ondříček

Best documentary feature:

Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Produced by nutprodukce

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best director:

Zátopek by David Ondříček

Best actress in a leading role:

Emma in Love / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Prušinovský

Produced by Offside Men, Czech Television, PubRes, producers Jan Prušinovský, Ondřej Zima

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best actor in a leading role:

Václav Neužil for Zátopek

Best actress in a supporting role:

Antonie Formanová for Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)

Produced by Unit and Sofa, Czech Television and PFX, producers Jan Hlavsa, Julie Žáčková

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best actor in a supporting role:

Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha, producers Rudolf Biermann, Martin Šulík

Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Best screenplay:

Marek Šindelka, Vojtěch Mašek for Occupation

Best cinematography:

Štěpán Kučera for Zátopek

Best film editing:

Jarosław Kamiński for Zátopek

Best sound:

Pavel Rejholec, Jakub Čech for Zátopek

Best music:

La Petite Sonja, Hank J. Manchini for Occupation

Best stage design:

Jan Vlasák for Zátopek

Best costume design:

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Božena

Produced by the Czech TV

Best make-up and hairstyling:

Jana Dopitová for Zátopek

Best television film or miniseries:

Božena – main producer Michal Reitler – main maker Lenka Wimmerová

Best television drama series:

The Defender / Ochránce – main producer Michal Reitler – main makers Tereza Kopáčová, Tomáš Feřtek, Matěj Podzimek

Produced by Czech TV

Best animated film:

Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe

Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund



Best short film:

Love, Dad / Milý tati

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Produced by 13ka

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund



Magnesia award for the best student film – non-statutory award:

Love, Dad / Milý tati

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Awards presented at the press conference on 17th January 2022:

Best film poster – non-statutory award:

Aleš Najbrt, Jakub Spurný, Julie Vrabelová for Zátopek

Award of film fans – non-statutory award:

Zátopek by David Ondříček