06-03-2022

Zátopek Wins Czech Lion Awards

    Zatopek by David Ondricek Zatopek by David Ondricek photo: Lucky Man Films

    PRAGUE: The biopic of famous Czech athlete Zátopek won in 8 categories at the 29th Czech Lion Awards, including Best Feature Film of 2021, Best Director and Actor in a Leading Role. Its main competitor Occupation was awarded three statues. During the ceremony, Czech filmmakers strongly supported Ukraine against the Russian attack.

    Czech Lion Awards 2021 Winners

    Best feature film:
    Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by David Ondříček
    Produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska , producers Kryštof Mucha, David Ondříček

    Best documentary feature:
    Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý
    Produced by nutprodukce
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best director:
    Zátopek by David Ondříček

    Best actress in a leading role:
    Emma in Love / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jan Prušinovský
    Produced by Offside Men, Czech Television, PubRes, producers Jan Prušinovský, Ondřej Zima
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best actor in a leading role:
    Václav Neužil for Zátopek

    Best actress in a supporting role:
    Antonie Formanová for Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)
    Produced by Unit and Sofa, Czech Television and PFX, producers Jan Hlavsa, Julie Žáčková
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best actor in a supporting role:
    Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Šulík
    Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha, producers Rudolf Biermann, Martin Šulík
    Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Best screenplay:
    Marek Šindelka, Vojtěch Mašek for Occupation

    Best cinematography:
    Štěpán Kučera for Zátopek

    Best film editing:
    Jarosław Kamiński for Zátopek

    Best sound:
    Pavel Rejholec, Jakub Čech for Zátopek

    Best music:
    La Petite Sonja, Hank J. Manchini for Occupation

    Best stage design:
    Jan Vlasák for Zátopek

    Best costume design:
    Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Božena
    Produced by the Czech TV

    Best make-up and hairstyling:
    Jana Dopitová for Zátopek

    Best television film or miniseries:
    Božena – main producer Michal Reitler – main maker Lenka Wimmerová

    Best television drama series:
    The Defender / Ochránce – main producer Michal Reitler – main makers Tereza Kopáčová, Tomáš Feřtek, Matěj Podzimek
    Produced by Czech TV

    Best animated film:
    Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe
    Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
    Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne
    Supported by Czech Film FundCreative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, Polish Film InstituteSlovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best short film:
    Love, Dad / Milý tati
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
    Produced by 13ka
    Supported by Czech Film FundSlovak Audiovisual Fund

    Magnesia award for the best student film – non-statutory award:
    Love, Dad / Milý tati
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    Awards presented at the press conference on 17th January 2022:

    Best film poster – non-statutory award:
    Aleš Najbrt, Jakub Spurný, Julie Vrabelová for Zátopek

    Award of film fans – non-statutory award:
    Zátopek by David Ondříček

    Published in Czech Republic

