Zátopek Wins Czech Lion Awards

Czech Lion Awards 2021 Winners
Best feature film:
Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by David Ondříček
Produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska , producers Kryštof Mucha, David Ondříček
Best documentary feature:
Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý
Produced by nutprodukce
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best director:
Zátopek by David Ondříček
Best actress in a leading role:
Emma in Love / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jan Prušinovský
Produced by Offside Men, Czech Television, PubRes, producers Jan Prušinovský, Ondřej Zima
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best actor in a leading role:
Václav Neužil for Zátopek
Best actress in a supporting role:
Antonie Formanová for Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)
Produced by Unit and Sofa, Czech Television and PFX, producers Jan Hlavsa, Julie Žáčková
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best actor in a supporting role:
Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Šulík
Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha, producers Rudolf Biermann, Martin Šulík
Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Best screenplay:
Marek Šindelka, Vojtěch Mašek for Occupation
Best cinematography:
Štěpán Kučera for Zátopek
Best film editing:
Jarosław Kamiński for Zátopek
Best sound:
Pavel Rejholec, Jakub Čech for Zátopek
Best music:
La Petite Sonja, Hank J. Manchini for Occupation
Best stage design:
Jan Vlasák for Zátopek
Best costume design:
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Božena
Produced by the Czech TV
Best make-up and hairstyling:
Jana Dopitová for Zátopek
Best television film or miniseries:
Božena – main producer Michal Reitler – main maker Lenka Wimmerová
Best television drama series:
The Defender / Ochránce – main producer Michal Reitler – main makers Tereza Kopáčová, Tomáš Feřtek, Matěj Podzimek
Produced by Czech TV
Best animated film:
Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe
Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
Produced by Fresh Films, Les Films Du Cygne
Supported by Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Region Grand Est, Region Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, Polish Film Institute, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best short film:
Love, Dad / Milý tati
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Produced by 13ka
Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Magnesia award for the best student film – non-statutory award:
Love, Dad / Milý tati
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Awards presented at the press conference on 17th January 2022:
Best film poster – non-statutory award:
Aleš Najbrt, Jakub Spurný, Julie Vrabelová for Zátopek
Award of film fans – non-statutory award:
Zátopek by David Ondříček