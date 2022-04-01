FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2022 Announces Winners

Strong by Martin Mareček was awarded Best Film in the Czech Competition.
The screenings will continue in 25 Czech towns under the theme Journeys of Freedom until 2 April 2022, and from 3 to 17 April 2022 the films will be available online on the festival’s platform.
This year the festival screened 80 documentaries in six thematic categories including two new categories, To Care and Protect and The Future Calls. Over 60 filmmakers and protagonists, human rights activists and film festival organisers attended. The Prague screenings had over 15,000 admissions.
Winners:
International Competition:
Best Film:
A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine)
Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmon
Best Director:
The Myanmar Film Collective for Myanmar Diaries (Myanmar, the Netherlands, Norway)
Special Jury Prize:
Diễm Hà Lệ for Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
Václav Havel's Jury Awards:
Best Film in the You Have the Right to Know section:
La a ŇoŇo (Canada, Myanmar (Burma), Germany)
Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
Special Prize:
Crimean Treasure (the Netherlands)
Directed by Oeke Hogogijk
Czech Competition:
Best Film:
Strong (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Mareček
Special Prize:
René – Prisoner of Freedom (Czech Republic)
Directed by Helena Třeštíková
Student Jury Award:
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afganistan (UK)
Directed by Phil Grabsky
Audience Award:
North Drift (Germany)
Directed by Steffen Krones