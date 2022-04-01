FESTIVALS: One World Festival 2022 Announces Winners

PRAGUE: A House Made of Splinters by Simon Lereng Wilmont, a coproduction between Denmark, Sweden and Ukraine, has been awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 24th edition of the One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , whose winners were announced on 31 March 2022. This is the first time in two years when the festival has had physical screenings.

Strong by Martin Mareček was awarded Best Film in the Czech Competition.

The screenings will continue in 25 Czech towns under the theme Journeys of Freedom until 2 April 2022, and from 3 to 17 April 2022 the films will be available online on the festival’s platform.

This year the festival screened 80 documentaries in six thematic categories including two new categories, To Care and Protect and The Future Calls. Over 60 filmmakers and protagonists, human rights activists and film festival organisers attended. The Prague screenings had over 15,000 admissions.

Winners:

International Competition:

Best Film:

A House Made of Splinters (Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine)

Directed by Simon Lereng Wilmon

Best Director:

The Myanmar Film Collective for Myanmar Diaries (Myanmar, the Netherlands, Norway)

Special Jury Prize:

Diễm Hà Lệ for Children of the Mist (Vietnam)

Václav Havel's Jury Awards:

Best Film in the You Have the Right to Know section:

La a ŇoŇo (Canada, Myanmar (Burma), Germany)

Directed by Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Special Prize:

Crimean Treasure (the Netherlands)

Directed by Oeke Hogogijk

Czech Competition:

Best Film:

Strong (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Mareček

Special Prize:

René – Prisoner of Freedom (Czech Republic)

Directed by Helena Třeštíková

Student Jury Award:

My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afganistan (UK)

Directed by Phil Grabsky

Audience Award:

North Drift (Germany)

Directed by Steffen Krones